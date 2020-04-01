Now, it could be that the reason people are currently seeing empty or quiet hospitals is because Covid-19 cases (suspected and/or confirmed) are being directed - for now - to specific hospitals only. This would make sense from a epidemiological point of view: you'd want to 'contain' cases to as few 'hotspots' as possible because hospitals themselves quickly become strong sources of infection. Has anyone seen reports or directives issued about such an administrative move? I haven't yet. Most reports about hospital preparedness convey the impression that all medical facilities, in cities anyway, are expecting to be 'overrun any day now'.
In one of the first #FilmYourHospital videos published online, by German reporter Billy Six and titled in German 'Mediziner gegen Medien Es gibt keine gefährliche Corona Pandemie', he begins his tour of one of Berlin's busiest hospitals by claiming that he was directed there by administrators of another hospital who had told him the one he's filming from is "where they're sending the Covid-19 cases." But instead of finding medical staff frantically running about handling Covid-19 cases, as you'd expect, he found the hospital to be unusually quiet.
Six's video contains brief footage of his visit to the Berlin 'Covid-19 hospital', but most of its content is a collage of footage of interviews with doctors and virologists in Germany, Italy and elsewhere questioning the official recommendations on Covid-19. The longest interview is one conducted by Six, with a German medical historian, relating very interesting information about mass vaccination campaigns during WW1 and their possible role in causing the 'Spanish Flu' pandemic.
Interestingly, iterations of this video have been removed by YouTube for 'violating policies', yet after watching it I couldn't see anything in there that should be at all controversial. Well, apart from what empty 'Covid-19' hospitals might imply for the 'coronavirus pandemic' narrative...
Apparently, it's still circulating on YouTube (here and here) but that might not last long since the censors been removing them.
Here are a couple more clips from localities the MSM is reporting as 'Covid-19 hotspots' - nay, "warzones" - but which in fact turn out to be rather quiet. These are from the 3 US states which, according to today's latest official statistics, have "the highest numbers of Covid-19 cases":
New York
New Jersey
California
At the best of times, and especially during flu season, hospitals full of patients waiting for treatments, tests and a host of other medical services which - even though many may not be critical - are nevertheless essential in a functioning society. They are not being seen. We also typically see, in the busier hospitals, full waiting rooms and busy ER departments dealing with accidents. All of that has been 'put on hold' to deal with this 'pandemic'... but where is it?
Hospitals DO, from time to time, reach 'critical overload'. Time reported in January 2018 about the winter flu epidemic in the US that year "the likes of which hospital staff had never before seen":
Hospitals Overwhelmed by Flu Patients Are Treating Them in TentsObviously, no one suggested two years ago that the entire American populaiton 'go into lockdown' to "prevent hospital resources from being overstretched." But besides the issue of winter flu epidemics periodocally inundating hospitals with sick people, we should keep in mind that - even when hospitals seem to be 'overrun' - they may in fact not be.
The 2017-2018 influenza epidemic is sending people to hospitals and urgent-care centers in every state, and medical centers are responding with extraordinary measures: asking staff to work overtime, setting up triage tents, restricting friends and family visits and canceling elective surgeries, to name a few.
"We are pretty much at capacity, and the volume is certainly different from previous flu seasons," says Dr. Alfred Tallia, professor and chair of family medicine at the Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in New Brunswick, New Jersey. "I've been in practice for 30 years, and it's been a good 15 or 20 years since I've seen a flu-related illness scenario like we've had this year."
Tallia says his hospital is "managing, but just barely," at keeping up with the increased number of sick patients in the last three weeks. The hospital's urgent-care centers have also been inundated, and its outpatient clinics have no appointments available.
Here's a report from the Los Angeles Times in January 2018, reporting on the situation for Los Angeles hospitals during what would have fallen within the above-mentioned 2017-2018 flu epidemic:
California hospitals face a 'war zone' of flu patientsSending away ambulances and flying in nurses? That sounds like it was really bad then.
Ana Oktay rushed to the hospital in late December struggling to breathe, with a 102-degree fever and a cough that wouldn't let up.
She expected doctors to tell her she had pneumonia or bronchitis.
"They were just like: 'It's just influenza A. It's just what's going around,'" said Oktay, 49.
An influenza A strain known as H3N2 is making people so ill in California that thousands have shown up in recent weeks at hospitals struggling to fight the infection.
"I was flat on my back and in bed for 10 days," said Oktay, who lives in Palms. "This has been hands down the worst flu I've ever dealt with."
The huge numbers of sick people are also straining hospital staff who are confronting what could become California's worst flu season in a decade.
Hospitals across the state are sending away ambulances, flying in nurses from out of state and not letting children visit their loved ones for fear they'll spread the flu. Others are canceling surgeries and erecting tents in their parking lots so they can triage the hordes of flu patients.
But was it?
Vaxxed documentary producer and journalist Del Bigtree went to the hospitals to check out the situation for himself:
It appears then that the LA Times hyped the hospitals' handling of flu cases to promote flu vaccines. This is one example, among countless others, of why we cannot afford to blindly trust media reporting - about this or anything else.
Today, areas that have low numbers of reported coronavirus cases (and many with NONE) have put their hospitals into 'Covid-19 emergency mode'. None of that helps the rest of the population, the 80+% who have mild-to-no symptoms but who nevertheless require medical services for their ongoing chronic illnesses. Granted, if you suffer a gunshot wound or are brought in by ambulance, you likely will be seen by medics. But watch out they don't put you down as a 'Covid-19 case', as apparently happened to these people:
Determining when a situation is 'out of control' depends on context. In general, things have been 'out of control' - or perhaps, less hyperbolically, 'functioning less than optimally' - in Western healthcare for many years. The Guardian reported in December 2012 that UK hospitals were:
Hospitals 'full to bursting' as bed shortage hits danger levelThat was 8 years ago. Things generally haven't gotten better as each year budgets are further slashed and services cut. This situation is similar in many other countries. So, if Covid-19 really was causing an overflow problem, hospitals wouldn't have the room to contain the hordes of people that the mainstream media keeps telling us are in need of (or 'about to be in need of') dramatic emergency intervention with ventilators to save their lives. Curiously, while these hospitals are said to be overwhelmed and understaffed, staff are being laid off! But the hordes, they're coming, don't you worry.
Hospitals are "full to bursting" and bed use is reaching such "dangerous" levels that staff are struggling to maintain the safety and quality of patients' care, claims an authoritative report based on the NHS's own performance data.
Bed occupancy rates are often well above 85%, the maximum for patients to be well looked after and not exposed to health risks, according to official statistics collated by healthcare information firm Dr Foster, which the government half owns.
The analysis also found that death rates at more than a dozen hospital trusts in England are "worryingly high". At 12 trusts, death rates were higher than expected on two out of four hospital mortality measures.
Senior doctors warned that the findings reflected their increasingly frantic efforts to find beds for the growing number of emergency admissions and that repeated breaches of the 85% limit mean that patients - especially the elderly - are being scattered across hospitals. A lack of beds in specialist wards results in patients being sent to wards where staff may not know how to look after them properly. Some operations being cancelled because of this "overspill", hospital doctors' leaders say.
Clearly then, we are not seeing crowded hospitals full of Covid-19 patients because IT'S NOT DEADLY to the vast majority of people. Most who get it are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms. As we've been reporting since the start of this fiasco, the numbers simply don't add up. Even with the Covid-19 infections and deaths being (probably often) falsely attributed to Covid-19, we are not even close to the numbers needed to claim that this is an 'apocalyptic we-are-all-gonna-die' scenario.
So after weeks of doom and gloom, we are still waiting. The longer this charade goes on, the more people are going to question. As well they should, even more so now considering the mass psychological experiment we are all undergoing by voluntarily agreeing to indefinite house arrest.
What is being reported by the MSM and our governments is at odds with the facts on the ground. Our freedom and liberties are being decimated over what is a totally unwarranted response to a virus that, so far, hasn't been anywhere near as deadly as we are being told. If there's a real pandemic happening, we should expect to see a lot more footage of overflowing hospitals from sources other than the mainstream media reusing old footage from Bergamo, Italy - and the frightening mortality rates to go along with it. But we don't.