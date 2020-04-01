March 3:

March 4:

March 6:

March 8:

March 9:

March 10:

March 12:

March 14:

March 16:

March 17:

March 19:

March 22:

March 23:

March 25:

March 26:

March 27:

March 31:

At least 42 people die in floods, landslides caused by heavy rains in southeast of BrazilThe third month of 2020 saw numerous environmental disasters that impaired climate change and vice versa, including a deadly tornado in the U.S., landslide in Brazil and heavy rains in Pakistan.Here is a look at the global environmental disasters during the previous month.- At least 19 people die in the U.S. state of Tennessee as a result of a heavy tornado that also causes major damage to buildings, roads, bridges, utilities, and businesses.- Some 900 people are displaced after flash flood destroys houses in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia.- Hundreds of people are either displaced or left isolated after floods in northern parts of Namibia, according to local media reports.. The floods destroyed over 800 houses, damaged 23 roads and 17 bridges and nearly 500 acres of agricultural land.- Five people from the Czech Republic are killed in an avalanche that occurred at the altitude of 3,000 meters (9,843 feet) in western Austria.according to the country's disaster agency.- At least four people are killed and 29 others injured after an avalanche struck a village in Kundla village in Nathia Gali, northwest Pakistan.- FAO says-- especially in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia -- and some other countries.- Three people die in a landslide caused by heavy rainfall in Darjeeling, India, according to the country's met department.- Guatemala's Santiaguito Volcano generates explosions and releases a column of ash rising 3,300 meters high above sea level as well as dispersing to the southwest, according to the country's disaster center.- More than 3,000 houses, as well as 6,600 hectares of farms, are swept away by floods in Tanzania's Coast region.according to local agriculture and forestry officials.- In the flood caused by heavy rains in Duhok province of Iraq, 400 houses and 200 vehicles are damaged.- Massive thunderstorm hits Dubai, the UAE, flooding roads, shopping malls, and residential buildings.according to the country's disaster unit.- Estimated thousands of people in Australia die due to air pollution caused by recent bushfires in the country, according to a study by the Medical Journal of Australia.while 2,000 houses are damaged in Kerman province.- Hundreds of people are displaced and over 1,600 others are affected across four provinces in Burundi due to widespread floods, caused by 10-day long heavy rain., according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.- Mount Merapi, the most active volcano in Indonesia, erupts for the second time in a month spewing volcanic ashes as high as 5,000 meters into the air.- At least 19 people, 18 firefighters, and a local forest farmer die while battling a bushfire in Sichuan province, southwest China.