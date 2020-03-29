The owner of three dogs who mauled a 91-year-old woman to death and injured four other people on the NSW South Coast has spoken of his shock, saying he "never thought in my wildest dreams" the animals would attack.Adam Newbold sobbed as he told Nine News he had owned the dogs for seven years, referring to one of the animals as his "best mate".The incident occurred at Collingwood Beach at Vincentia on Sunday morning, with the five people suffering cuts and bite marks."I just can't believe it," Mr Newbold said. "They bit my partner. I can't believe they changed. I don't know why."I never thought in my wildest dreams that this would happen. I had my two daughters, they were just playing with them in the yard yesterday afternoon. The kids hang off them.""All I can say is I'm sorry to the people that's been hurt. I would never have had these dogs near my kids if I knew this could happen. Honestly, I'm in shock.The three dogs have been seized by authorities.with AAP