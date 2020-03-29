© REUTERS/ KCNA



North Korea has reportedly conducted a new missile test, launching two projectiles off its eastern coast that fell into the Sea of Japan, the South Korean military reports. The launch marks the fourth such test in a month.The missiles were fired by Pyongyang early on Sunday morning around 6.10am local time, and, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.The projectiles reportedly(EEZ), the Japanese Coast Guard said.The South Korean military denounced the launch as "a very inappropriate act" at the time when the world is gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, urging "an immediate halt" to the exercises.that has infected over 663,000 people worldwide, including nearly 10,000 in neighboring South Korea and over 82,000 in China., as the virus was only gaining a foothold in mainland China outside of Wuhan.North Korea has recently ramped up its missile-testing activity, launching a barrage of projectiles towards the EEZ earlier this month, including on March 21, when it was reported to have fired two short-range ballistic missiles that flew some 410km (255 miles) before landing. It also fired two short-range projectiles on March 2 and another three on March 9.With the spate of launches this month coinciding with the country's ongoing military drills, Pyongyang resumed its missile activity, which had been dormant for over three months.in light of the pandemic, warning that they can "create long-lasting harm to vulnerable communities."