In this article, I take another angle. The CDC has been lying about ordinary flu for decades. So why wouldn't they continue their fine tradition of lying about COV? Why should you believe ANYTHING they say about COV? Why should you accept their case numbers, their ominous warnings, their insistence on lockdowns which wreck economies?
It's simple. If a boy shows up at a grocery store the first six days of the week and steals an apple every time, when he shows up on the seventh day, why wouldn't he steal an apple? And if that boy were the de facto president of the United States — enabling him to impose draconian measures on the population — should you trust him?
The first issue is: how many people in the US die every year from the flu?
The CDC reshuffles its estimates. It used to parrot an annual figure of 36,000. Recently, it claimed 12,000-61,000 deaths per year.
In December of 2005, the British Medical Journal (online) published a shocking report by Peter Doshi, which created tremors through the halls of the CDC.
Here is a quote from Doshi's report, "Are US flu death figures more PR than science?" (BMJ 2005; 331:1412):
"[According to CDC statistics], 'influenza and pneumonia' took 62,034 lives in 2001 — 61,777 of which were attributable to pneumonia and 257 to flu, and in only 18 cases was the flu virus positively identified."Boom.
You see, the CDC created one overall category that combines both flu and pneumonia deaths. Why do they do this? Because they disingenuously assume the pneumonia deaths are complications stemming from the flu.
This is an absurd assumption. Pneumonia has a number of causes.
But even worse, in all the flu and pneumonia deaths, only 18 revealed the presence of an influenza virus.
Therefore, the CDC could not say, with assurance, that more than 18 Americans died of influenza in 2001. Not 36,000 deaths. 18 deaths.
Doshi continued his assessment of published CDC flu-death statistics: "Between 1979 and 2001, [CDC] data show an average of 1348 [flu] deaths per year (range 257 to 3006)." These figures refer to flu separated out from pneumonia.
This death toll is obviously far lower than the parroted 36,000 figure.
However, when you add the sensible condition that lab tests have to actually find the flu virus in patients, the numbers of flu deaths would plummet even further.
In other words, it's promotion and hype.
"Well, uh, we've said that 36,000 people die from the flu every year in the US. But actually, it's probably closer to 20. Who knows? However, we can't admit that, because if we did, we'd be exposing our gigantic psyop. The whole campaign to scare people into getting a flu shot would have about the same effect as warning people to carry iron umbrellas, in case toasters fall out of upper-story windows...and, by the way, we'd be put in prison for fraud."
[Note: Prior to Doshi publishing the above piece about flu deaths, I engaged in a series of emails with him about that issue, and independent researcher, Martin Maloney, made a major contribution to uncovering the CDC deception.]
The second big issue is: how many people diagnosed with the flu really have the flu?
Peter Doshi again, writing in the online BMJ (British Medical Journal), reveals another monstrosity.
As Doshi states, every year, hundreds of thousands of respiratory samples are taken from flu patients in the US and tested in labs. Here is the kicker: only a small percentage of these samples show the presence of a flu virus.
This means: most of the people in America who are diagnosed by doctors with the flu have no flu virus in their bodies.
So they don't have the flu.
Therefore, even if you assume the flu vaccine is useful and safe, it couldn't possibly prevent all those "flu cases" that aren't flu cases.
The vaccine couldn't possibly work.
The vaccine isn't designed to prevent fake flu, unless pigs can fly.
Here's the exact quote from Doshi's BMJ review, "Influenza: marketing vaccines by marketing disease" (BMJ 2013; 346:f3037):
"...even the ideal influenza vaccine, matched perfectly to circulating strains of wild influenza and capable of stopping all influenza viruses, can only deal with a small part of the 'flu' problem because most 'flu' appears to have nothing to do with influenza. Every year, hundreds of thousands of respiratory specimens are tested across the US. Of those tested, on average 16% are found to be influenza positive."Because most diagnosed cases of the flu aren't the flu.
"...It's no wonder so many people feel that 'flu shots' don't work: for most flus, they can't."
So even if you're a true believer in mainstream vaccine theory, you're on the short end here. They're conning your socks off.
Let me give you a gigantic example of this massive flu-case-counting deception. It involved a flu "epidemic" you might remember called Swine Flu.
In the late summer of 2009, the Swine Flu epidemic was hyped to the sky by the CDC. The Agency was calling for all Americans to take the Swine Flu vaccine.
The problem was, the CDC was concealing a scandal.
At the time, star CBS investigative reporter, Sharyl Attkisson, was working on a Swine Flu story. She discovered that the CDC had secretly stopped counting US cases of the illness — while, of course, continuing to warn Americans about its unchecked spread.
Understand that the CDC's main job is counting cases and reporting the numbers.
What was the Agency up to?
Here is an excerpt from my 2014 interview with Sharyl Attkisson:
Rappoport: In 2009, you spearheaded coverage of the so-called Swine Flu pandemic. You discovered that, in the summer of 2009, the Centers for Disease Control, ignoring their federal mandate, [secretly] stopped counting Swine Flu cases in America. Yet they continued to stir up fear about the "pandemic," without having any real measure of its impact. Wasn't that another investigation of yours that was shut down? Wasn't there more to find out?It was routine for doctors all over America to send tissue samples from patients they'd diagnosed with Swine Flu, or the "most likely" Swine Flu patients, to labs for testing. And overwhelmingly, those samples were coming back with the result: not Swine Flu, not any kind of flu.
Attkisson: The implications of the story were even worse than that. We discovered through our FOI efforts that before the CDC mysteriously stopped counting Swine Flu cases, they had learned that almost none of the cases they had counted as Swine Flu was, in fact, Swine Flu or any sort of flu at all! The interest in the story from one [CBS] executive was very enthusiastic. He said it was "the most original story" he'd seen on the whole Swine Flu epidemic. But others pushed to stop it [after it was published on the CBS News website] and, in the end, no [CBS television news] broadcast wanted to touch it. We aired numerous stories pumping up the idea of an epidemic, but not the one that would shed original, new light on all the hype. It [Attkisson's article] was fair, accurate, legally approved and a heck of a story. With the CDC keeping the true Swine Flu stats secret, it meant that many in the public took and gave their children an experimental vaccine that may not have been necessary.
That was the big secret. That's what the CDC was hiding. That's why they stopped reporting Swine Flu case numbers. That's what Attkisson had discovered. That's why she was shut down.
But it gets even worse.
Because about three weeks after Attkisson's findings were published on the CBS News website, the CDC, obviously in a panic, decided to double down. If one lie is exposed, tell an even bigger one. A much bigger one.
Here, from a November 12, 2009, WebMD article is the CDC's response: "Shockingly, 14 million to 34 million U.S. residents — the CDC's best guess is 22 million — came down with H1N1 swine flu by Oct. 17 [2009]." ("22 million cases of Swine Flu in US," by Daniel J. DeNoon).
Are your eyeballs popping? They should be.
In the summer of 2009, the CDC secretly stops counting Swine Flu cases in America, because the overwhelming percentage of lab tests from likely Swine Flu patients shows no sign of Swine Flu or any other kind of flu.
There is no Swine Flu epidemic.
Then, the CDC estimates there are 22 MILLION cases of Swine Flu in the US.
So...the premise that the CDC would never lie about important matters like, oh, a vaccine causing autism...you can lay that one to rest.
The CDC will lie about anything it wants to. It will boldly go where no person interested in real science will go.
It will completely ignore its mandate to care about human health, and it will get away with it — as long as people are willing to accept falsehoods instead of the truth, as long as people would rather cling to what authority figures tell them.
And now, with the CDC spearheading the operation called COVID-19 — from confirmation of the discovery of a "new virus," to guidelines for diagnostic testing in patients, to case number counts, to containment policies, lockdowns that wreck economies and lives — do you really want to believe what they say?
They went to the grocery store and stole an apple every day. Then they turned around and said the grocery store could only admit ten people at a time. Then they shut down the city around the grocery store.
They sit high above the city looking out the window while they eat the apples.