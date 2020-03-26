"Yoga combines physical postures, rhythmic breathing and meditative exercise to offer the practitioners a unique holistic mind-body experience. While the health benefits of physical exercise are well established, in recent years, the active attentional component of breathing and meditation practice has garnered interest among exercise neuroscientists.

As the scientific evidence for the physical and mental health benefits of yoga continues to grow, this article aims to summarize the current knowledge of yoga practice and its documented positive effects for brain structure and function, as assessed with MRI, fMRI, and SPECT ...

Collectively, the studies demonstrate a positive effect of yoga practice on the structure and/or function of the hippocampus, amygdala, prefrontal cortex, cingulate cortex and brain networks including the default mode network (DMN).

The studies offer promising early evidence that behavioral interventions like yoga may hold promise to mitigate age-related and neurodegenerative declines ..."

Effects on Brain Aging and Cognition

"Villemure and colleagues investigated whether the correlation of age with total GM [gray matter] volume of the whole brain differed between a group of yoga-practitioners and non-practitioners.

While within the group of healthy adults without yoga experience, a negative correlation was observed between age and the total GM volume of the brain, no relationship was found between age and brain structure within the group of yoga-practitioners."

"Years of yoga experience correlated mostly with GM volume differences in the left hemisphere (insula, frontal operculum, and orbitofrontal cortex) suggesting that yoga tunes the brain toward a parasympathetically driven mode and positive states."

Yoga Improves Communication Between Brain Regions

"The yoga group demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in depression and visuospatial memory. We observed improved verbal memory performance correlated with increased connectivity between the DMN [default mode networks] and frontal medial cortex, pregenual anterior cingulate cortex, right middle frontal cortex, posterior cingulate cortex, and left lateral occipital cortex.

Improved verbal memory performance positively correlated with increased connectivity between the language processing network and the left inferior frontal gyrus.

Improved visuospatial memory performance correlated inversely with connectivity between the superior parietal network and the medial parietal cortex ... Yoga may be as effective as MET in improving functional connectivity in relation to verbal memory performance."

Other Ways in Which Yoga Benefits Your Brain

Twenty minutes of Hatha yoga improves speed and accuracy of mental processing to a greater degree than 20 minutes of aerobic exercise (jogging). 23 Potential mechanisms here include enhanced self-awareness and reduced stress.

Yoga helps improve a variety of mental health problems, including psychiatric disorders like depression, anxiety, attention-deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and schizophrenia,24 in part by increasing brain chemicals like gamma amino-butyric acid (GABA).25

"While most pharmacologic treatment for depression target monoamine systems, such as serotonin, dopamine and norepinephrine, this intervention targets the parasympathetic and gamma aminobutyric acid system and provides a new avenue for treatment."

"During adolescence, the frontal lobes of the brain (the seat of language and reason) are still being formed, leaving teens to overly rely on their amygdala (the seat of emotions) ... The brain's malleability during adolescence marks a crucial stage in both cognitive and emotional development.

Luckily, researchers are now able to paint a clearer picture of some of the factors that allow students to thrive throughout high school and into adulthood, such as self-awareness, managing distressing emotions, empathy, and navigating relationships smoothly.

When students hone these skills, they are not only happier and healthier emotionally, but are also better able to focus on academics."

Which School of Yoga Is Right for You?

Hatha yoga — Considered the most popular type of yoga taught in the U.S., hatha involves basic breath-controlled exercises and yoga postures that are great for beginners.

— Considered the most popular type of yoga taught in the U.S., hatha involves basic breath-controlled exercises and yoga postures that are great for beginners. Ashtanga yoga — Ashtanga is a vigorous form of yoga that involves quick movements, with the aim of improving strength and endurance.

— Ashtanga is a vigorous form of yoga that involves quick movements, with the aim of improving strength and endurance. Bikram yoga — Bikram involves 26 patented poses, which are practiced in a room heated to 105 degrees Fahrenheit with a humidity of 40%. It's aimed to help loosen muscles, cleanse the body and relieve symptoms of chronic diseases.

— Bikram involves 26 patented poses, which are practiced in a room heated to 105 degrees Fahrenheit with a humidity of 40%. It's aimed to help loosen muscles, cleanse the body and relieve symptoms of chronic diseases. Hot yoga — Similar to bikram, hot yoga is also performed in a heated room. However, the room temperature and humidity for this yoga style is not defined. The routine may also be composed of varying poses.

— Similar to bikram, hot yoga is also performed in a heated room. However, the room temperature and humidity for this yoga style is not defined. The routine may also be composed of varying poses. Kundalini yoga — Kundalini emphasizes fast-paced flow of poses, proper breathing techniques and meditation to improve balance of the body. This form of yoga is more challenging than others, so it may not be suitable for beginners.

— Kundalini emphasizes fast-paced flow of poses, proper breathing techniques and meditation to improve balance of the body. This form of yoga is more challenging than others, so it may not be suitable for beginners. Vinyasa yoga — Vinyasa is adapted from the traditional ashtanga techniques, which means that it's also an active form of yoga. The only difference between these two types is that vinyasa involves varying poses, while ashtanga sticks to a single routine.

— Vinyasa is adapted from the traditional ashtanga techniques, which means that it's also an active form of yoga. The only difference between these two types is that vinyasa involves varying poses, while ashtanga sticks to a single routine. Core power yoga — Also known as power vinyasa, core power yoga is a strenuous routine that's aimed to stretch, strengthen and tone the muscles while emphasizing mind-body connection.

