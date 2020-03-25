#Video Captan el momento exacto del colapso en la Central de Abasto por la caída de granizo pic.twitter.com/MLP8kBeGrA — El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) March 22, 2020

A hailstorm that hit Mexico City Saturday caused the collapse of two sections of roof over a market warehouse that left five injured and six trapped.Myriam Úrzua, secretary of Gestión Integral de Riesgos and Protección Civil said the collapse happened in Iztapalapa around 6:17 p.m. in the vegetable area of Central de Abasto. He explained that during a heavy hail storm, two sections of roof collapsed due to the weight of the accumulation of hail.He reported that five people suffered injuries, of which three were minor and two, with back injuries due to falling debris. The six trapped people were rescued without injury by firefighters and civil protection personnel, the agency reported.Approximately 200 commercial shops were affected by the collapse. The area has received a weather warning of more rain and strong winds.