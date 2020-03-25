Shiveluch
KVERT recorded one explosive eruption today that generated an ash plume which reached approx. 32,800 ft-49,200 ft (10,000 m-15,000 m) altitude and drifted NW.

The volcano's lava dome remains in a very active state with elevation at 2,500 m.

Ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft.

Source: Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team volcano activity update 25 March 2020