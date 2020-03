© Mikolette/Getty Images



Ancient human populations in Africa probably mixed far more than we previously thought. That is just one of the revelations about our genetic history that has been uncovered by sequencing the genomes of people from populations previously underrepresented in human genetic studies."We identified a lot of genetic variation that had not been found before," says Anders Bergstrom at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in Cambridge, UK.Bergstrom and his colleagues sequenced the genomes of 929 people from 54 different populations across the globe, including in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, America, Central and South Asia, East Asia and Oceania.Among the new discoveries that Bergstrom and his colleagues made was the finding thatThis hints at how ancient humans migrated out of Africa. Rather than a population separating into two and never seeing each other again, people probably continued to move between groups in a much more complex way, he says.Bergstrom and his team were able to show that people from many different populations around the world today have the same segments of Neanderthal DNA in their genomes, but segments of Denisovan DNA differ between people in different populations. That suggests that our ancestors probably mated with a single Neanderthal group but with multiple Denisovans after migrating out of Africa.Bergstrom says all of these discoveries demonstrate the enormous value of sequencing DNA from underrepresented populations around the world. "This is not the end of the story," he says. "We need to sequence more.""Our current genetic studies and infrastructure are vastly Eurocentric," says Alicia Martin at the Broad Institute in Massachusetts. "To ensure equitable translation of genetic technologies and to better understand human history and anthropology, we need the breadth of human diversity to be represented in our studies."These findings also highlight that there is a lot more uncatalogued human genetic variation out there across diverse populations, including many gene variants that may be associated with disease, says Martin.Journal reference: Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.aay5012