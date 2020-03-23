© Metar Oman

The weather experts are expecting around 30 to 60 millimeters of rain and hail during the night in most of the regions.The temperatures are also expected to go down.over the governorates of Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahira, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Dakhiliya, Muscat, North Al Sharqiya, South Al Sharqiya and parts of Al Wusta and Dhofar.The weather condition has been associated with the fresh southeasterly wind over Al Wusta, Dhofar, Al Dhakhiliya and Al Dhahira governorates during Sunday causing rising of dust, but this is to follow by fresh westerly to northwesterly wind over most of the Sultanate resulting in cooler temperatures and rough seas with high waves ranging from two to three meters."The rain will continue on Monday. We are expecting some thundershowers. It will be mainly Northern and Southern Sharqiya, Muscat, Al Wusta and Dhofar, while other governorates will only be affected by isolated showers. We have to be cautious of all the wadis.Mainly Al Hajr Mountains, coastal areas of Oman Sea and the Arabian Sea will be experiencing the main impact of the rain from this trough. It is best not to venture because of the COVID19 as well as the trough.Also one should be cautious not to venture out to the sea because on Monday there will be northwesterly will have an effect on the sea waves making them go as high as two to three meters and this will continue for two days. It will be up to two degrees cooler than what we are experiencing currently," said Al Busaidy.