Dubai was hit by a spectacular lightning and rain storm on Saturday night, causing flash flooding within minutes.The sky flashed continuously for almost an hour from 8pm, punctuated by cracks of thunder.The Dubai Marina end of the city appeared to be worst hit.Earlier, lightning lit up the sky over Abu Dhabi city on Friday night at about 10pm and was followed by a downpour thatHeavy rain arrived after dawn on Saturday, bringing with it more thunder and lightning, which created hazardous conditions for drivers as spray reduced visibility to around 50 metres.The thundery showers continue along coastal areas through the afternoon, as predicted by the National Centre for Meteorology. One particularly heavy shower blanketed Abu Dhabi at around 4pm, with thunder regularly rumbling overhead.Residents took to social media to show the inclement weather.