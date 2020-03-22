The sky flashed continuously for almost an hour from 8pm, punctuated by cracks of thunder.
Hail followed and streets quickly filled up with water, in a repeat of the heavy flooding in late January.
Another deluge followed over night.
The storm followed torrential rain and thunderstorms earlier on Saturday that caused roads to flood. The Dubai Marina end of the city appeared to be worst hit.
Earlier, lightning lit up the sky over Abu Dhabi city on Friday night at about 10pm and was followed by a downpour that included rarely-seen hailstones in the capital.
Heavy rain arrived after dawn on Saturday, bringing with it more thunder and lightning, which created hazardous conditions for drivers as spray reduced visibility to around 50 metres.
The thundery showers continue along coastal areas through the afternoon, as predicted by the National Centre for Meteorology. One particularly heavy shower blanketed Abu Dhabi at around 4pm, with thunder regularly rumbling overhead.
Residents took to social media to show the inclement weather.
Astonishing weather in Dubai. @TheNationalUAE pic.twitter.com/aaXlKoDHO4— Nic Ridley (@NicRidley) March 21, 2020
March 21, 2020
Hailstorm and continued thunderstorms in Dubai @TheNationalUAE pic.twitter.com/h2rnW0y4cN— Mina Al-Oraibi (@AlOraibi) March 21, 2020