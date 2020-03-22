The Croatian capital was awoken this Sunday morning by a huge earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale.At 6.23 this morning Zagreb was rocked as the earthquake, with an epicentre seven kilometres north of the city and at a depth of ten kilometres caused havoc. Parts of the capital were left without electricity and the facades of buildings fell onto the fortunately empty streets. There is no news of any injuries or fatalities, however material damage has been reported.commented a local resident to The Dubrovnik Times.