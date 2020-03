© ROPI



Where did all these elderly ill patients in Italy catch the coronavirus?

"In China, human-to-human transmission of the COVID-19 virus is largely occurring in families. The Joint Mission received detailed information from the investigation of clusters and some household transmission studies, which are ongoing in a number of Provinces. Among 344 clusters involving 1308 cases (of a total of 1836 cases reported) in Guangdong Province and Sichuan Province, most clusters (78%-85%) have occurred in families," says WHO.[3]

"A patient with severe acute respiratory infection (fever and at least one sign/symptom of respiratory disease (e.g., cough, shortness breath) AND requiring hospitalization AND with no other aetiology that fully explains the clinical presentation."

You go to special testing clinics; wait 4 hours for results. If positive you either go a) hospitals for people over 65 and/or with other complications; or b) to these temp isolation structures intended as a caring space for those who live alone but need hot soup brought to them and for those who don't want to infect their families.

"Mr. Fontana is a leading member of the League party, led by the nationalist Matteo Salvini, who has not been shy about leveraging the crisis to pursue his aim of bringing down Mr. Conte's government."

A few days ago, I walked down the street to the supermarket to buy food past glittering skyscrapers, the seat of Lombardy's regional government. According to an interview in the New York Times [1] with the region's President Attilio Fontana, on the sixth floor,Really? A telephone prevents illness? Of course, contract tracing is extremely important. But once you find infected people, what preparations have you made to deal with them? Fontana forgets to mention this minor detail to the NYT.A man sitting on a bench grumbled: "Why is everything closed?" he demanded angrily.As we stood (one metre from each other), we agreed that we don't know anyone who is ill, nor does anyone we know know anyone who is ill with Covid-19 (the disease) or who's tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 (the pathogen).Before I can go out, I have to download a form, copy it out (because I am not a prepper who stockpiled printer toner), provide proof etc. Just finished listening to a long legal audio explaining what to do if stopped by police. But Italian police are generally friendly. I digress.Wait! Wasn't it China who's authoritarian?So what is the problem? Why is Italy shut down?March 11, 2020: Italy: 827 deaths; 12,462 positive cases. 75% of deaths are in Lombardy, one of the richest regions in the world, with one of the best healthcare systems in the world:Lombardy has 16% of Italy's population.. Sadly, among the hospitals which have the most intensive care beds in all of Italy. On March 8, only Lombardy and Veneto were shut down,if the epidemics broke out in less well equipped Southern regions.In his 2am press conference of March 9, 2020, Italy's exhausted PM Giuseppe Conte explained the harsh measures by reminding Italians the constitution guarantees the right to healthcare for anyone on the territory. So that's why a whole country has been shut down (at a minimum cost of €25,000,000,000 minus interest) to limit social contact among people outside hospitals so people don't end up inside hospitals.But! Let's look at deaths which brought Italy to crisis point:(median 3, standard deviation 2.1). The most common co-morbidities for these patients included hypertension, diabetes, etc. [2] Doctors have emphasized in media interviews that while the deceased tested positive for the coronavirus before or after death;Wait! Didn't Fontana say that he's tracing contacts? Have these elderly patients with diabetes been out enjoying the nightlife? Did they catch the virus from their Filippina caretakers (in Milan, "Filippina" is an occupation, not a nationality) or from family members? Interestingly, l'Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) appears clueless. After making a vague statement about a person from Iran who is not connected to anything, the Institute claims (in translation): currently it is not possible to reconstruct for all patients the chain of transmission for all patients.(i.e. they are not connected epidemiologically to the first three cases treated in Rome involving persons who had travelled to China.)OK. But is it rocket science to exclude the closest contacts of the deceased who were elderly and/or deceased? Surely they must have been tested? Where do elderly, ill people spend a lot of time?When Fontana gave his interview to the New York Times, it had been over a month since the Wuhan lockdown was announced on January 23. We saw the frightening images splashed by corporate media throughout the world.It's not about open or closed borders. Venice was a global trading centre long before Columbus "discovered" the Americas.WHO declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 30 January 2020, having issued testing guidelines on January 27, 2020:Attilio Fontana forgets to mention this minor detail to the New York Times. (Yes, I know already said this).He's a 38 year old soccer playing, marathon runner who can't battle what seems like a regular flu. But with headlines screaming about coronavirus, not only is he not tested, he is put into an ICU...tragic events followed.But not only in Codogno. Even as La Repubblica reported on February 28 [5] that oops, doctors had been noticing anomalous pneumonia cases since the middle of January 2020, the same sad story was now replicating in Bergamo. [6]Since January, the Lega's Matteo Salvini has been one of the most vocal critics of China even going so far as to link African migrants to the virus. But the "China connection" proved to be a wild goose chase that allowed the virus to spread. A paper published by Rome's Spallanzani Institute tested 126 patients primarily those with connections to "Asia" and suspicion of a viral aetiology.[7]while 53.2% of the patients resulted positive for other respiratory pathogen(s).Let's recheck our timeline:By January 7 China had identified the virus, by January 12 the first 2019-nCov (later renamed to SARS-CoV-2) and by January 13, the first test kits were available.But screaming media headlines didn't mention any of this, and for doctors in Lodi and Bergamo didn't do anything special about the strange cases they had noticed since the middle of January. To be clear: I am not blaming overworked medical staff on the ground; I am talking about the preparedness of the regional health authority of Lombardy, especially since medical staff have tested positive for the virus because they have been working without proper equipment"While the Italian media snickered (with a touch of envy) at China's temporary "hospitals" built in 10 days,Today's Corriere reports that Italy is following the "Wuhan Model" in its famous trade centre, Milan's Fiera. Which,While the national government has been firefighting a serious health crisis non-stop, Lega has been ferociously witch-hunting: demanding the quarantine of schoolchildren returning from China and wasting resourceswho infected our marathon man in Codogno.It's not a crime if an epidemic broke out in hospitals with overworked staff. It is a crime to refuse an investigation. To try and distract attention from the epidemics inside the hospitals by demanding that effectively, martial law be declared in Lombardy and parts of Veneto, Lega's dream of Padania.The New York Times noted,While discussions were ongoing on March 7 on how to create a delineated zone to limit social contacts without imposing on civil liberties, CNN published a leaked draft of a decree stating it came from Fontana's office. The Region of Lombardy denied it.Woohoo, a choice between believing CNN or the League/Lega. While the Lega was busy creating panic and chaos in Lombardy, Salvini was running around giving international interviews to the likes of El Pais to complain about the Italian government.When this is all over,The finger pointing and blame game will start in earnest. But every cloud has a silver lining. The ever calm and rational Foreign Minister of Italy, Luigi di Maio of the Five Star Movement has been quietly working diplomatic channels in the background even as Matteo Salvini slams China in the global media.. But then again, doesn't Venice have an airport named after Marco Polo who is connected to some Chinese noodle stories?We are one species, our most dangerous enemies, apart from diseases and pollution, are those who live amongst us and would exploit a crisis while we battle a common threat.The Lega Nord got their Padania for one day on March 8, 2020 and it was an absolute disaster.[1] "Italy, Mired in Politics Over Virus, Asks How Much Testing Is Too Much", Jason Horowitz, February, 2020, New York Times.[2] https://www.iss.it/en/comunicati-stampa/-/asset_publisher/fjTKmjJgSgdK/content/id/5286166 [3] https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/who-china-joint-mission-on-covid-19-final-report.pdf [4] https://www.epicentro.iss.it/coronavirus/bollettino/Bollettino-sorveglianza-integrata-COVID-19_09-marzo-2020.pdf [5] https://www.repubblica.it/cronaca/2020/02/28/news/_polmoniti_anomale_a_meta_gennaio_cosi_e_nato_il_focolaio_di_codogno_-249759796/?refresh_ce [6] https://bergamo.corriere.it/notizie/cronaca/20_marzo_12/coronavirus-focolaio-bergamo-camere-mortuarie-strapiene-sottovalutato-contagio-val-seriana-ora-ci-sono-142-morti-550a66fe-6454-11ea-90f7-c3419f46e6a5.shtml [7] Differential diagnosis of illness in patients under investigation for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), Italy, February 2020, Licia Bordi¹ , Emanuele Nicastri¹ , Laura Scorzolini¹ , Antonino Di Caro¹ , Maria Rosaria Capobianchi¹ , Concetta Castilletti¹ Eleonora Lalle¹ , on behalf of INMI COVID-19 study group and Collaborating Centers2 1. National Institute for Infectious Diseases 'Lazzaro Spallanzani' IRCCS, Rome, Italy and 2. The participating members of INMI COVID-19 study group and Collaborating Centers