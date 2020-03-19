Earth Changes
Flooding in northern Iraq stirs fears of landslides
Al Jazeera
Thu, 19 Mar 2020 14:16 UTC
This is twice the average rainfall for March in Mosul and equivalent to about one-third of the year's expected rainfall. The result was thigh-deep flooding and boat rescue.
Mosul sits on the Tigris River and no doubt this heavy rain, much of which fell on Tuesday night, brought fears of the destructive events of early spring of 2019. The river then left its banks and caused death and destruction after heavy rain upstream.
In the town of Rabia, on the border with Syria, 187mm (7.4 inches) of rain was recorded on Wednesday.
This much or more fell further north in the hills and mountains of northern Syria and Turkey. This sort of rainfall creates landslides and flash floods. It also feeds the headwaters of the Tigris.
In the mountainous Turkish province of Hakkari, 20cm (7.9 inches) or more of snow was the result of this latest system.
This will translate into good news, as spring meltwater will keep the Tigris River flowing. With the Euphrates, further west, the Tigris is the irrigation supply of Iraq.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Heavy rains bring floods to Jakarta and surrounding cities, Indonesia
- The US invasion of Iraq lives on in infamy
- Heavy rainfall triggers flooding and mudslides in southern Peru
- Flooding in northern Iraq stirs fears of landslides
- Hawaii summits hit by snowfall
- Two killed, 8 hurt by lightning bolt in Kenya
- Merkel's coronavirus-WWII speech, Italy cases rise, Israel shuts borders & monitors citizens with terrorism tech, US to add ANOTHER $1 trillion in stimulus
- Dow loses all gains from Trump administration
- Ghislaine Maxwell, citing death threats and extensive legal fees, sues Jeffrey Epstein's estate
- Land begins to rise again near volcano Thorbjorn, Iceland
- The looting begins: Gang of thugs smash doors of south London Sainsbury's after raiding store for alcohol
- 'America's two-party oligarchy can't relate to those in need': Lee Camp says US coronavirus failure goes beyond just Trump
- Oil prices could fall below zero: Analyst
- Donald Trump insists calling coronavirus 'kung flu' is not racist
- SOTT Focus: Covid-19 Global Lockdown
- COVID chaos: What's more dangerous, the virus or our reaction?
- 'Long overdue' Yellowstone supervolcano eruption 'paused for now', according to naturalist
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Fruit, vegetable, meat vanishes across the globe
- 99% of those who died from virus had other illness, Italy says
- Trump invokes Defense Production Act in Coronavirus response, deploys FEMA in all regions
- The US invasion of Iraq lives on in infamy
- Merkel's coronavirus-WWII speech, Italy cases rise, Israel shuts borders & monitors citizens with terrorism tech, US to add ANOTHER $1 trillion in stimulus
- Dow loses all gains from Trump administration
- 'America's two-party oligarchy can't relate to those in need': Lee Camp says US coronavirus failure goes beyond just Trump
- Donald Trump insists calling coronavirus 'kung flu' is not racist
- Trump invokes Defense Production Act in Coronavirus response, deploys FEMA in all regions
- Liberal globalized order is collapsing under pressure from coronavirus
- Best of the Web: Coronavirus and the Gates Foundation
- Dutch Health Minister collapses while taking questions during parliamentary session due to "fatigue"
- Iran president says Iran responded, will respond to assassination of Soleiman
- Dismay over UK plan to close unsolved Troubles cases in Northern Ireland
- Russiagate redux: Secret EU report blames Russia for coronavirus 'confusion, panic and fear'
- America's mask of death
- Though overshadowed by coronavirus, the battle for the Saudi crown rages on
- Lech Walesa: This must end! Poland and Russia allow others to benefit from their bad relations
- MBS is reported to have kidnapped his cousin, Princess Basmah Bint Saud
- Gantz' intention to form a government with Arab parties draws accusations of treason from Tweeps
- Defense opens its case in MH17 trial, charges prosecutors with illegal hobbling, sabotage, excessive haste
- The global economy was deathly sick long before now, but Covid-19 will conveniently take the blame if it crashes
- EU's cherished 'open borders' system facing collapse amid Covid-19 outbreak
- Ghislaine Maxwell, citing death threats and extensive legal fees, sues Jeffrey Epstein's estate
- The looting begins: Gang of thugs smash doors of south London Sainsbury's after raiding store for alcohol
- Oil prices could fall below zero: Analyst
- SOTT Focus: Covid-19 Global Lockdown
- COVID chaos: What's more dangerous, the virus or our reaction?
- 99% of those who died from virus had other illness, Italy says
- Ten thousand point wipeout in less than a month: Markets continue downward plunge, as coronavirus fears rattle investors
- Israeli police charge first quarantine violator, open dozens of other related cases
- James Corbett: New York City lockdown and the cascading effects of Covid-19
- Amber Heard smashed door in Johnny Depp's Head, 'clocked' ex-hubby in jaw, leaked tapes reveal
- Russia sends humanitarian aid to Iran to help fight coronavirus
- Pew Poll: 62 Percent of Americans believe media has exaggerated coronavirus risk
- Former top Moscow investigator sentenced for accepting bribe from crime boss
- WHO announces first vaccine trial for Covid-19 has begun
- Keeping the faith: How religions are coping with coronavirus
- Overwhelmed Italian hospital is rescued by volunteers 3D printing crucial replacement parts for ventilators
- State Duma: Soviet-era dissident/writer Eduard Limonov dead at 77
- US jury convicts Iranian national for violating Venezuelan sanctions
- S&P predict global recession, market volatility continues despite massive stimulus promises, oil price plunges
- A taste of Gaza: 427 Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless 'necessary'
- Chaco Canyon: The life and death of one of America's most mysterious trees
- The legend and the truth about St. Patrick's Day
- Long lost ancient Maya kingdom unearthed in a backyard in Mexico
- Best of the Web: Mysterious 25,000-year-old circular structure built from bones of 60 mammoths discovered in Russia's forest steppe
- Standing at the precipice of a financial collapse: Time for a 21st century Pecora commission
- Ancient Indonesian rock art discovered
- Depicting plasma? Ancient 'mantis-man' petroglyph discovered in Iran
- Why was it so dangerous to live in Russia in the 1990s?
- 'Dead Sea Scrolls' at the Museum of the Bible are ALL forgeries
- Coronavirus and the sun: A lesson from the 1918 influenza pandemic
- Churchill's secret WWII army bunker discovered
- El Algar: Life in hilltop Iberian Bronze Age societies revealed in new analysis
- The Long Roots of Our Russophobia
- The Great Lake Tahoe comet tsunami
- How the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms became corrupt and abusive
- "Open, iceless seas" in the North Pole described by Dutch sailors in wooden ships in 1665
- Intern unearths spectacular, 2,000-year-old Roman dagger in Germany
- Prehistory revisited - Agriculture first versus Göbekli Tepe
- More evidence of cosmic impact that destroyed human settlement in Syria 12,800 years ago
- A brief and horrific history of biological weapons and warfare
- 'Long overdue' Yellowstone supervolcano eruption 'paused for now', according to naturalist
- A 'Cat Tale': A story of how flawed science formed the basis of policy
- Seven quirks of human vision
- NASA warns 3 asteroids currently headed for Earth
- Researchers discover that amino acids have unique musical vibrations
- Australian engineers solved 58-year-old quantum mystery by accident
- Evolution and mystery: Confessions of a Darwinian skeptic
- Hopes for coronavirus vaccine rise after Chinese scientists find infected monkeys developed immunity
- The art of the miniature — Nature's smallest designs are the some of the most wonderful of all
- AI finds microbial signatures in tumours and blood across cancer types
- Scientists discover the mathematical rules guiding the pattern of brain growth
- Comet Y4 ATLAS brightening, could become naked-eye bright by spring
- Scientist claims prevailing winds are spreading coronavirus, after it came to Earth on meteor
- Solar system mystery finally solved, thanks to salty space rock
- The restoration of Notre Dame is yielding unexpected research bonanzas
- Discerning life's origins: The line between natural and artificial has become more blurry
- Men are the weaker sex!
- Ice Ages related to changes in Earth's tilt - study
- Dinosaur 'stomping ground' discovered on Scotland's Isle of Skye
- Very Large Telescope observes exoplanet where iron evaporates on its day side and falls as 'rain' on its night side
- Heavy rains bring floods to Jakarta and surrounding cities, Indonesia
- Heavy rainfall triggers flooding and mudslides in southern Peru
- Flooding in northern Iraq stirs fears of landslides
- Hawaii summits hit by snowfall
- Two killed, 8 hurt by lightning bolt in Kenya
- Land begins to rise again near volcano Thorbjorn, Iceland
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Fruit, vegetable, meat vanishes across the globe
- Torrential downpour causes severe flooding in parts of Timor-Leste (East Timor)
- 6.3-magnitude quake strikes south of Indonesia's Bali
- Tornado warnings in Hawaii for first time in over a decade
- 5.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Utah's Salt Lake City area - power knocked out, airport closed
- Heavy rains cause dangerous flooding in Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Temperature extremes: Spain hit by heavy snowfall shortly after 30 C temperatures
- Landslide due to heavy rainfall filmed in rural Rwanda
- Arctic sea ice extent highest in recent years
- 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Vanuatu - USGS
- Indian Army rescues 560+ stranded civilians amid heavy, record breaking snowfall
- Devastating swarms of locusts now headed for the Middle East - UN forecaster
- Heavy rainfall causes massive floods in Maranhão, Brazil
- Blizzard in Iceland results in houses being evacuated due to avalanche danger
- Video captures meteor fireball streaking over Florida
- Meteor fireball filmed above Wigan, UK
- Fireball meteor seen over Seville in Andalucía, Spain
- Three fiery meteorites reportedly hit ground in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
- Oregon and SW Washington see at least 2 fireballs in night sky
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over the Netherlands and Belgium
- Spectacular daytime meteor fireball explodes over Croatia and Slovenia - Shockwave sets off earthquake detectors
- Reports of meteor fireball seen over Aberdeen, Scotland
- Best of the Web: Eerie green meteor fireball turns night into day over Tucson, Arizona
- Two meteor fireballs sighted across the skies of Spain's Andalucia - 3 in 4 days
- Bright meteor filmed over Andalusia, Spain
- A falling meteor fireball caught on camera in Russia's Karelia
- Bolide lights up night sky over Dominican Republic
- Huge meteor fireball filmed exploding over Alberta ski resort - 2nd for the province in 10 days
- Videos show meteor fireball exploding over central Mexico
- Meteor fireball captured on camera over eastern England
- Meteor fireball seen over Malaysia and Singapore
- Meteorite hits factory compound in Alwar, Rajasthan, India: Reports of 20-feet deep crater
- Meteor fireball lights up Alberta sky
- Dr. Malcolm Kendrick - Some measures you can take against the Covid-19
- Dengue fever crisis grips Latin America - SIX times higher than 2019
- Coronavirus Coverup: Vitamin C dramatic help against infection in China, South Korea — Why aren't we being told?
- Best of the Web: A fiasco in the making? As the coronavirus pandemic takes hold, we are making decisions without reliable data
- Chinese medical team report successful treatment of coronavirus patients with high-dose vitamin C
- Health experts criticise NHS advice to take ibuprofen for Covid-19 saying it could aggravate the infection
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - High Dose Vitamin C: Good for People, Bad for Coronavirus
- Philippines detects bird flu outbreak in quail farm
- Best of the Web: Shocking discovery! Scientists learn the flaming obvious: People are recovering from COVID-19 'like they would from the flu'
- The microbes in your mouth, and a reminder to floss and go to the dentist
- Flashback: Data methods show gap between US, Chinese flu-related deaths
- Anti-inflammatories may aggravate Covid-19, France advises
- Higher temperatures affect survival of new coronavirus, pathologist says
- Visualizing the history of pandemics... by death toll
- Coronavirus survivors may suffer from reduced lung function
- Woman who survived coronavirus shares her early symptoms
- ICAN calls on CDC to remove misinformation about vaccines and autism from website
- SOTT Focus: Breathe! Don't Succumb to the Pathological Hysteria from the Coronavirus Madness
- Could our gut microbiota protect us against harmful byproducts of food processing?
- Artificial sweetener sucralose (found in Splenda), might be making you fatter and sicker, study finds
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Intentional Suffering: Paul and Gurdjieff on the True Meaning of Crucifixion
- People prone to disengage from difficult tasks and goals may experience greater cognitive decline after retirement
- Clash of perspectives on panpsychism: What it does—and does not—explain about consciousness
- Two revision strategies that can prepare you for an exam much better than restudying your notes
- The psychology behind why toilet paper, of all things, is the latest coronavirus panic buy
- 14th-century Italian advice on how to survive an epidemic
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: 'Adulthood of Spirit' - How To Leave Behind Childish Things And Become Spiritually Mature
- Flashback: Is self-control just empathy with your future self?
- Most parents do not successfully transmit their political values to their children, study finds
- SOTT Focus: Natural Selection - The Jesus of Evolution
- Crying is not a sign of weakness, it's a sign of emotional intelligence
- The 60-second approach to managing emotions
- Kids who grow up with dogs and cats are more emotionally intelligent and compassionate
- The Difference Between Worry, Stress and Anxiety
- Researchers explore the ethics of who we think should be saved in an automated vehicle accident
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Necessary Sin - What Was The Apostle Paul Really Saying About The Nature of Spiritual Transformation?
- Schools across US find more success with yoga, mindfulness classes than detention, punishment
- Study shows learning difficulties due to poor connectivity, not specific brain regions
- Liberals and conservatives feel moral outrage in different parts of the body — but there's also a lot of overlap
- Study shows women who are surrounded by plants are happier and live longer
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- What to do when you run out of toilet paper
- Florida police warn of rogue cow on the run: Loose since January, 'faster than it looks'
- Jonathan Pie: Coronavirus - Survival of the richest!
- Nation's nerds wake to utopia where sports is cancelled, everyone stays at home and social interaction is forbidden
- Disaster at rally as Biden smudges note on hand reading, 'you are Joe Biden and you are running for president'
- Homebound residents across Italy sing together to stave off virus lockdown blues
- Coronavirus - It's Deadlier Than You Thought
- Prince Andrew self-isolates from Epstein investigation says Royal correspondent
- Jarvis Dupont: I'm every womxn
- Man stopped at Dublin Airport smuggling hand sanitiser into country
- Oopsies: Drug dealer loses codes for €53.6m bitcoin accounts
- Russians declare election too chaotic for them to successfully interfere
- US Intelligence sources reveal that ALL presidential candidates are Russian agents...except Pete Buttigieg
- Trump retweets epic Bollywood movie edit of his upcoming trip to India
- Mysterious 'PUTIN' group unleashes flock of MAGA-hatted pigeons in Las Vegas to protest Dem debate
- Man stumbles upon baby bears 'dancing' in forest, thinks he's imagining things
- Florida man upset because dialysis center won't allow life-sized Trump cutout as emotional support
- CNN offers Jussie Smollett job after showcasing ability to fabricate news story out of thin air
- Trump's power doubles after absorbing impeachment attack
- Wild weather has thousands of Brits set to either lose or gain a trampoline
Quote of the Day
If you look for truth, you may find comfort in the end; if you look for comfort you will not get either comfort or truth only soft soap and wishful thinking to begin, and in the end, despair.
Recent Comments
That's amazing. I bet they are furious that they didn't indict her and just ignored her completely. Mind you she's right to be fearful for her...
STOP TALKING ABOUT AND WATCHING THIS SHIT. Well 2020 has arrived and Major Clean-Up is on a roll. Because school districts are closed, many...
You'd be surprised how easily people can become racist when there's a crisis happening and they're full of fear and they need someone to blame...
The pimpette is looking for one last paycheck...what a sick freaking world we live in...
This 'Two party oligarchy' has only existed for the last 20 years. Corporations have a lot to answer for when it comes to it's very existence....