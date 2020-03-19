© Kurdistan 24



© Kurdistan 24



Once again, heavy rain has brought flooding to Iraq. In the northern city of Mosul, during the most recent late winter, or early springMosul sits on the Tigris River and no doubt this heavy rain, much of which fell on Tuesday night, brought fears of the destructive events of early spring of 2019. The river then left its banks and caused death and destruction after heavy rain upstream.This much or more fell further north in the hills and mountains of northern Syria and Turkey. This sort of rainfall creates landslides and flash floods. It also feeds the headwaters of the Tigris.In the mountainous Turkish province of Hakkari, 20cm (7.9 inches) or more of snow was the result of this latest system.This will translate into good news, as spring meltwater will keep the Tigris River flowing. With the Euphrates, further west, the Tigris is the irrigation supply of Iraq.