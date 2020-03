© REUTERS/Eric Gaillard



All citizens have been ordered to stay home and will only be allowed out for "essential duties" such as trips to the grocery store or pharmacy, Macron told the nation on Monday.The lockdown begins on Tuesday at noon. At the same time,as well, the president announced., noting that France's struggle is not against a nation or an army, butof the Covid-19 virus, the rapidly spreading contagion rampaging through the EU., Macron noted, without specifying whether the penalties will be civil or criminal.However,, as the Elysee Palace sought to temper the hardship imposed on France.France has registered at least 6,633 cases of coronavirus as of Monday, with 148 fatalities. Macron said he did not know how long the current situation will go on.order, the latest dramatic measure taken to contain the coronavirus pandemic.Anyone caught violating the far-reaching restrictions "must be able to justify the reason for their movements," or will face legal penalties, including, Castaner said."The instruction is clear: stay home", which will be presented to police manning a network of checkpoints throughout France. The minister noted thatDow Jones plummeted nearly 3,000 points (2,997.1, to be exact) at the close of trading on Monday, finishing down 12.93 percent as markets continued to slide despite tripping a circuit-breaker minutes after opening.The S&P 500 sank by a whopping 12 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 13 percent.While the Federal Reserve has cut rates toward zero in an effort to boost the economy, the continuing closure of schools, restaurants, bars, movie theaters, etc. across the country is affecting the market dramatically, and with no end in sight to the coronavirus panic, it's an unsure market for investors.Confidence in the markets was not helped by a Monday afternoon press conference in which President Donald Trump said the federal government could be responding to the coronavirus until "July or August," possibly longer.to just over $1,500 an ounce. Silver, platinum, and palladium have seen even steeper declines, each falling by over 12 percent on Monday.by 9 and 11.3 percent respectively, taking a toll on petrol giants including Chevron, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, and Suncor Energy, each of which saw more than a 15-percent decline in stock price. Apache was among the worst affected, down by over 30 percent.The White House is encouraging people to avoid crowds of 10 or more and practice social distancingThe safety tips released by the White House on Monday include avoiding large public spaces like restaurants, bars, and food courts, which shouldn't be hard since states like New York, Illinois, and otherscustomers.The elderly, who are most at risk of dying from the coronavirus, are encouraged to "stay home and away from people" in the new guidelines. The handout also asks young, healthy people to do their part and practice social distancing."It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus," it reads.The public has been facing new financial burdens with businesses across the nation shutting down in response to the coronavirus. School closures have also led to the issue of children who rely on free or reduced-price lunches at school not being fed.Hospitals are bracing for more coronavirus patients as state and federal responses get more serious, with some choosing to cancel elective surgeries to clear up space for coronavirus patients.by nearly 3,000 at the close of trading on Monday. The 13-percent drop marks the worst for the Dow since the infamous Black Monday crash in 1987.Asked about closing the borders, Trump said he has not yet made a decision, but it is something the administration is "thinking" about.The president also addressed primary votes being postponed in places like Ohio, where the governor is seeking to push Tuesday's vote to June.Calling the decision to cancel the vote "tough," the president said it's a decision he will leave in the hands of states, rather than the federal government.Arizona, Florida and Illinois also have primary votes on Tuesday.Putting social distancing into practice, the White House press room sat reporters one seat apart, unusual for a room that is typically crammed shoulder-to-shoulder with people.Dueling press reports and statements have created major confusion over the upcoming primary vote in Ohio - where the governor promised to delay the vote over fears of Covid-19, while a judge struck down the request.On the heels of Governor Mike DeWine's plea to postpone Tuesday's vote until early June in hopes of stemming the spread of the coronavirus, a pair of elderly voters - who are most vulnerable to the illness - filed a lawsuit on Monday along the lines of the governor's recommendation, calling for a restraining order to keep polling places closed. But Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Richard Frye soon shot down the suit, stating it would set a "terrible precedent" to rewrite the rules a mere 12 hours out from an election."There are too many factors to balance in this uncharted territory to say that we ought to take it away from the legislature and elected statewide officials, and throw it to a common pleas court judge in Columbus with 12 [hours] to go to the election," Frye said in his ruling."So the application for a temporary restraining order is denied."The decision was left muddled in some press accounts, however, with CNN initially reporting the primary had indeed been postponed, despite the ruling to the contrary. The glaring error, which reported the exact opposite of the judge's decision, was later corrected, but not before potentiallyMedia outlets weren't the only ones confused about the status of the upcoming vote, with at least one county election board telling poll workers to stay home in an email, apparently taking the governor's earlier request for a delay as an executive order.State officials still plan to appeal Frye's decision, according to Kenneth Henning, a representative for the Ohio secretary of state, though it's unclear whether enough time remains before Tuesday to secure another ruling.Perhaps fueling even more uncertainty around the primary, DeWine announced in a tweet later on Monday night that, despite the judge's refusal, the vote would be put off regardless, stating that the director ofIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a series of new measures in connection with the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and said that there would be no total lockdown in the country.Netanyahu said. "We do not lock people at home. I'm not talking about a total lockdown, I hope we will not get to this", he announced, adding that a local quarantine was possible.According to the Israeli Health Ministry, 298 Israelis were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the condition of four of them is assessed as serious.PM Boris Johnson has set out the need for "drastic action " to tackle the coronavirus spread, calling on citizens to avoid "non-essential" travel and social contact and explicitly urging Britons to steer clear from pubs.Insights on how to tackle the "fast growth" of the Covid-19 epidemic were shared by Johnson as he spoke live from Downing Street on Monday. While the UK had 1,543 confirmed cases of the disease, including 53 deaths, on that day, the suggested measures were more of a mild recommendation rather than severe steps taken across the channel."Last week asked people to stay at home if you had one of two key symptoms. A high temperature or a new and continuous cough - today we need to go further," Johnson said, adding that just washing hands was no longer sufficient.Londoners should pay particular attention to the advice, he added, as the capital is expected to hit the peak of the epidemic earlier than other areas.he told a news conference. "And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."While the government has all the necessary tools to enforce such guidelines - and even to ban handshakes - Johnson expressed hopes that the people and venue owners were mature enough to follow the advice without coercion."I think most people would accept that we are a mature and grown-up and liberal democracy where people understand very clearly the advice that is given to them," Johnson stated.Telling the Britons to avoid pubs, however, turned out to be quite scary in itself. Shortly after the PM's calls for avoiding pubs, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association Emma McClarkininstead as it has already suffered from the outbreak."The severity of the Covid-19 crisis has now impacted pubs with devastating effect. The very existence of some pubs is now at threat," McClarkin stated. "Support for pubs now is an investment in the long-term future of communities across the UK and without it we risk losing our community assets forever."Less than three months after an infamous holiday commercial wiped out $1 billion in Peloton's market value, the company's stock is bouncing back - along with the makers of toilet paper and canned goods - amid Covid-19 lockdowns.The makers of pricey stationary exercise bikes - and the subscription workout program that comes with them -. Peloton offered a groveling apology and removed the video after their stock took a dive amid the rancor.Fast-forward to mid-March, and Peloton is one of the few stocks actually going up during the Covid-19 pandemic, as Americans stuck at home as a result of lockdowns and quarantines look for something to do. The markets are crashing and burning as supply chains are disrupted and panicked investors sell off their holdings, but Peloton has held strong,The fitness gear company is not the only one reaping a windfall as millions are holed up at home waiting out the pandemic. With toilet paper inventories nearly wiped clean in some cities after fits of panic buying, the Kimberly-Clark Corporation - maker of several well known toilet paper brands, among other personal hygiene goods - has seen major gains over the last week. Clorox has enjoyed a surge in business, too, with the virus scare driving some to douse everything in sight with the company's disinfectants.Apparently realizing the good the virus has done for business, Peloton made its fitness app free for the next 30 days, inviting consumers to find a "supportive community" among fellow health nuts as they fend off cabin fever together.With netizens stuck indoors without much to do - besides exercise, of course - some used their extra free time in the most productive way possible, devising a brand new conspiracy theory that connects the dots between Peloton and the coronavirus outbreak. What do they know, and what are they hiding from us?