© REUTERS/Eric Gaillard



"We are at war," he repeated several times





Dow plunges 3,000 points in biggest single-day drop

© REUTERS/Andrew Kelly



Trump urges no gatherings of 10+ people, says peak of coronavirus could carry into 'July or August'

© REUTERS/Joshua Roberts



Asked whether we are headed into a recession, he said, "well, yes, we may be."

Ohio governor vows to delay primary vote over coronavirus emergency despite judge's ruling

© Reuters / Bryan Woolston



Netanyahu: Israel won't impose total lockdown

© REUTERS / Gali Tibbon



'Very existence' of many pubs under threat as PM Johnson urges Britons to cut 'non-essential' social contact

© Reuters / Henry Nicholls



'Unwoke' Peloton stock now roaring back as Americans go stir crazy in coronavirus lockdown

© Reuters / Shannon Stapleton