The settlement agreement reached between Hunter Biden and the Arkansas mother of his child earlier this week was approved by the court on Thursday, allowing the former vice president's son to avoid appearing in court and keep his highly scrutinized financial situation under wraps.The settlement comes after a nearly yearlong legal fight between Biden and Roberts, who filed suit last summer asking the court for an order declaring Biden to be the father of their child and for child support. After months of avoiding service of the lawsuit, Biden agreed to undergo a paternity test and was declared the father by the court Biden has since worked to delay both appearances in court and required financial disclosures, likely due to the political attention his finances and overseas business connections have gotten as his father, former vice president Joe Biden, runs for president. Earlier this week, Biden's lawyers argued that he was unable to travel to Arkansas for a scheduled deposition due to his current wife's pregnancy, travel restrictions caused by the Wuhan virus, and the media attention on him and his family. The settlement was reached between the sides hours after the court firmly denied Biden's latest delay attempts.Roberts's lawyer told the Free Beacon that she was "happy a positive resolution of this case was reached and that the case is now concluded." He also said all information regarding Biden's income was sealed by the judge, and doesn't expect any of it to become public.Biden's lawyer Brent Langdon also declined to share details. "The Judge has approved the final order and the case has been concluded," Langdon said. "There is no hearing tomorrow."Biden had claimed financial hardship during his legal fight with Roberts. After years of lucrative foreign business work,. Lawyers for the mother of his child had asked earlier in the case whether Biden was making any money from his paintings, which were recently showcased in the New York Times