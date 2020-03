© GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images

The United States' borders have been flooded with thousands of foreign nationals arriving from countries affected by the Wuhan, China-originated coronavirus.While the U.S. tries to contain the spread of the coronavirus — with leading medical experts blaming international travel and migration for much of the outbreak —Since October, for example, 1,657 Chinese nationals have been apprehended at the southern border. About 341 of these Chinese nationals sought to enter the U.S. illegally just within the last few months.DHS data finds that Chinese nationals are continuing to arrive at the southern border, with about six being apprehended within the last couple of days. There are now close to 81,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in China and 3,180 deaths."We have a unique public health threat posed by individuals arriving unlawfully at the border, where migrants, law enforcement officials, frontline personnel, and the American public are put at risk," a senior DHS official told Breitbart News."All it would take is a single infected individual to impact the detained migrant community within DHS facilities," the official said. "Without proper precautions, which can only happen through orderly, lawful migration, the virus threatens to spread rapidly. Any halting of [Remain in Mexico] would exacerbate this threat."— countries that have a combined coronavirus-infected population of nearly 30,000 and 1,781 deaths.To the south of the U.S., Mexico now has 12 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and since October,. Every confirmed coronavirus case in Mexico involves a person who recently traveled abroad or has been in close contact with a person who recently traveled abroad.Likewise, close tohave arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border over the past five months as two cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the country.The countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela have yet to have any confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but their nationals have traveled through coronavirus-affected Mexico to make their way, illegally, to the U.S.Since October, aboutby first traveling through coronavirus-affected Mexico.A DHS official told Breitbart News that the volume of migrants, especially from countries with confirmed coronavirus infections, along with crowded federal detention facilities and the straining of public healthcare resources pose a risk in terms of trying to prevent more spread of the virus.Despite the risk, Trump said last week that his administration was not particularly reviewing any plans to close the nation's most porous border.