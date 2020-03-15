Society's Child
Latest Covid panic updates: UK to put all citizens over 70 into isolation, Spain goes on full lockdown, Berlin shuts down brothels
Sun, 15 Mar 2020 17:00 UTC
Isolating the elderly is "clearly in the action plan" Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told Sky News, confirming earlier reports in the British media. "We will be setting it out with more detail when it's the right time to do," he added, which may come within weeks.
"We absolutely appreciate that it is a very big ask of the elderly and the vulnerable, and it's for their own self-protection," Hancock told Sky News' Sophy Ridge.
Earlier ITV's political editor Robert Peston said the British government was likely to enforce a "wartime-style" mobilization effort and other emergency measures, including isolation of elderly people.
Britain has 1,140 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 disease, with the death toll standing at 21. Elderly people have shown to be more vulnerable to the virus, as they are more likely to develop serious symptoms.
The British government has been criticized for its response to the coronavirus epidemic, which seems to be focused on building up "herd immunity," rather than restraining the spread of the virus.
The plan to have elderly people isolated for months is a testament to the toll that the Tory governments' measures had on the NHS. It also subjects them to increased risks of depression and other problems, some critics say.
The UK has been relatively modest in taking steps like banning mass gatherings, closing schools or restricting travel compared to other countries combating the epidemic. The rationale is that tougher controls will be needed when there are more cases in the country, and that imposing them now would be less efficient because people would not observe them for long.
The approach was blasted in an open letter from dozens of scientists, who said postponing "social distancing" measures was not a viable option and that it would only result in overwhelming the British healthcare system.
Comment: Spain imposed a nationwide lockdown - people will only be able to leave their homes to buy food and medicine, and to go to work or emergencies. It will last for at least the next 15 days. All restaurants, bars, hotels, schools, and non-essential retail outlets will be closed, as will public transportation. Berlin shut down its museums, bars, and brothels. France closed its restaurants, clubs, and most shops. Lebanon declared a state of emergency. Syria postponed parliamentary elections for a month. Israel and Iran closed pilgrimage sites (Iran continues to experience around 100 new deaths per day - yesterday saw 113).
New York's De Blasio called it a "war-like scenario", calling to nationalize factories and industries. Doesn't get much more politicized than that!
Hezbollah's Nasrallah also made the war comparison - a "world war", to boot - calling the Trump admin "the worst liars" for downplaying the threat and giving low numbers of those infected.
Travellers at US airports are having to wait up to 10 hours to get through due to new screening protocols.
