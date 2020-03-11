AndrewYang
© CBS News
'High fives' for Andrew Yang's endorsement of Joe Biden
Andrew Yang has endorsed Joe Biden, becoming the latest former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to throw their support behind Biden's White House bid. Yang announced his endorsement on CNN on Tuesday night, just one day after Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) endorsed the former vice president.

"The math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee. We need to bring the party together. We need to start working on defeating Donald Trump in the fall," Yang said. The tech entrepreneur, who joined CNN as a political commentator last month, announced his endorsement after Biden won several states on Tuesday, including the top prize of Michigan.

Yang's endorsement makes him one of a growing list of former 2020 rivals to endorse the former vice president in the primary race - including Booker, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), former South Ben, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick (D).

Though Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has faced calls to endorse Sanders, a fellow progressive, following her exit from the race last week after Super Tuesday, she declined to make an immediate endorsement. "Let's take a deep breath and spend a little time on that. We don't have to decide that this minute," Warren said last week.

Still, 50 former campaign staffers for Warren announced their support for Sanders in an open letter on Tuesday, calling him the "best option for Warren Democrats right now" as polls opened across six states.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), a former 2020 presidential candidate who also has endorsed Sanders in the primary race, has also called on Warren to do the same, saying Sanders would have "already endorsed" Warren if the roles were reversed.

"I deeply respect @ewarren. Our nation + our party is better + more progressive because of her leadership. Now our progressive movement needs her more than ever," de Blasio tweeted last week. "Senator, if the shoe were on the other foot @BernieSanders would have already endorsed you. We have."