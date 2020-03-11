Puppet Masters
Yang endorses Biden as the 'prohibitive nominee' in the 2020 race
The Hill
Tue, 10 Mar 2020 09:51 UTC
"The math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee. We need to bring the party together. We need to start working on defeating Donald Trump in the fall," Yang said. The tech entrepreneur, who joined CNN as a political commentator last month, announced his endorsement after Biden won several states on Tuesday, including the top prize of Michigan.
Yang's endorsement makes him one of a growing list of former 2020 rivals to endorse the former vice president in the primary race - including Booker, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), former South Ben, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick (D).
Though Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has faced calls to endorse Sanders, a fellow progressive, following her exit from the race last week after Super Tuesday, she declined to make an immediate endorsement. "Let's take a deep breath and spend a little time on that. We don't have to decide that this minute," Warren said last week.
Still, 50 former campaign staffers for Warren announced their support for Sanders in an open letter on Tuesday, calling him the "best option for Warren Democrats right now" as polls opened across six states.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), a former 2020 presidential candidate who also has endorsed Sanders in the primary race, has also called on Warren to do the same, saying Sanders would have "already endorsed" Warren if the roles were reversed.
"I deeply respect @ewarren. Our nation + our party is better + more progressive because of her leadership. Now our progressive movement needs her more than ever," de Blasio tweeted last week. "Senator, if the shoe were on the other foot @BernieSanders would have already endorsed you. We have."
Reader Comments
All those aspiring Democrats are only aspiring to get on the Foundation money train ... they are not aspiring to do anything for Americans
Comment: Yang kicks off a firestorm by endorsing Biden Polling in the recent six-states vote was extremely problematic. Biden claimed wins in states with tallying issues, equipment snaffus and those with far from complete results.
See also:
Voters face delays as untested procedures and system failures complicate polling in six states