Ten rockets have hit a base near Baghdad that houses US personnel, the Iraqi army has reported. It's not yet clear whether the attack on al-Taji base resulted in any casualties.The Katyusha rockets struck al-Taji, located 27km north of Baghdad, on Wednesday, the Iraqi army reported. The base houses American forces in addition to Iraqi soldiers.Video circulating on social media purports to show the rockets being launched.While Baghdad officially condemns the attacks,following the US killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani.even as the Trump administration continues to pay lip service to Iraqi "sovereignty."On Tuesday US Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie that the Pentagon is "in the process of bringing air defense systems" into "Iraq in particular" to "protect ourselves against another potential Iranian attack." The CENTCOM chief, speaking in front of the House Armed Services Committee, did not touch on whether the US had secured Baghdad's permission for such a delivery, despite Defense Secretary Mark Esper having admitted over a month previously that Washington was still awaiting "permission from the host government" to move Patriot missile batteries into Iraq.The US has cited Iran's retaliatory missile strikes on al Asad and Erbil bases, which came in response to the Trump administration's assassination of Soleimani, to justify beefing up air defenses, even as Baghdad has made it clear Iraq is not interested in serving as a battleground for the two countries.