A court has ruled that people cannot have passports with their gender unspecified.Campaigner Christie Elan-Cane brought a challenge to the Court of Appeal arguing that passports with 'X' instead of gender should be available.At a hearing in December, three senior judges were told that the Government's current policy on gender-neutral passports is 'unlawful' and breaches human rights laws.Elan-Cane took the case to the Court of Appeal after a judicial review action was dismissed by the High Court in June 2018.The appeal, which was contested by the Home Office, centres on the lawfulness of the current policy administered by Her Majesty's Passport Office (HMPO), which is part of the Home Office.At the December hearing, Kate Gallafent QC, for Elan-Cane, told the judges: 'This is an important case in the anxious context of the proper understanding and respect for the intimate, human rights of the affected class - persons whose gender identity is neither, or neither exclusively, male nor female.''In this case, however, the passport issue cannot reasonably be considered in isolation, given that the driver for change is the notion of respect for gender identity across the board.'The Judge, however, was right in deciding that the state had a 'relatively wide' margin of appreciation when striking the balance between private and public interests, or Convention rights, notwithstanding that an issue of an individual's identity is at stake.'There is not yet any consensus across Council of Europe states in relation to either the broad issue of the recognition of non-binary people, or the narrow issue of the use of X markers on passports, although there is momentum within Europe in relation to how the status of non-binary people is to be recognised and the time may come when the fair balance has shifted.