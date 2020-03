New study explains how elderberries stop the flu virus dead in its tracks.Scientists have identified a chemical compound in elderberries that immediately immobilizes the flu virus. Previous studies have already shown elderberry extract can ease flu symptoms and cut the duration of the illness in half, but a new study explains exactly how the ancient remedy works.The researchers used commercially farmed elderberries which were turned into a juice serum and were applied to cells before, during and after they had been infected with the influenza virus."It inhibits the early stages of an infection by blocking key viral proteins responsible for both the viral attachment and entry into the host cells."