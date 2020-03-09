landspout
High winds in Lake Elsinore, California uprooted trees and created a rare landspout in the mountains on Saturday, March 8, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

A landspout, according to the NWS, forms from the ground up and stretches to the base of a cloud.

Shaina Culpepper shared these videos from Lake Elsinore on Saturday.


Credit: Shaina Culpepper via Storyful