Officials were called to the scene on Cub Creek Lane near Capps Hollow Drive just before 8 p.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the sinkhole was about 15 feet wide and 30 feet deep.
Neighbors said they heard a loud bang and then saw parts of the yard falling in. Authorities said no one was hurt.
Here's a look at a huge sink hole in front of a home in Northwest Charlotte. Police say it's about 30 feet deep. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/2no0WuQkqG— Erin Edwards (@ErinWSOC9) March 9, 2020
Channel 9 learned residents aren't being evacuated but one family isn't taking any chances and left their home for the night. They said their power went out when the sinkhole opened up.
"I had come home from eating with my family and we came and my grandfather said that there's a hole in the yard," said neighbor Lamija Sullivan.
Crews will continue to monitor the sinkhole.