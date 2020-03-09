Here's a look at a huge sink hole in front of a home in Northwest Charlotte. Police say it's about 30 feet deep. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/2no0WuQkqG — Erin Edwards (@ErinWSOC9) March 9, 2020

Crews are monitoring a huge sinkhole that opened up between two homes in northwest Charlotte Sunday night, police said.Officials were called to the scene on Cub Creek Lane near Capps Hollow Drive just before 8 p.m.Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the sinkhole was about 15 feet wide and 30 feet deep.Channel 9 learned residents aren't being evacuated but one family isn't taking any chances and left their home for the night. They said their power went out when the sinkhole opened up."I had come home from eating with my family and we came and my grandfather said that there's a hole in the yard," said neighbor Lamija Sullivan.Crews will continue to monitor the sinkhole.