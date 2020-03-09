At least one person has been seriously injured after an armed man wearing a helmet opened fire inside a mosque at Rue de Tanger, Paris, before fleeing the scene on a scooter.The gunman opened fire in the courtyard of the Adda'wa Islamic Cultural Association Mosque in the 19th arrondissement shortly before 8pm local time.A 32-year-old man was rushed to a hospital and is reportedly in serious condition.Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect who fled the scene of the attack on a two-wheeler in an unknown direction. Several 9mm caliber shells were found at the scene of the attack.