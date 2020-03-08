DTP - THE DEEP TOUCH PRESSURE THERAPY

Being hugged is a very powerful stimulus. When you're hugged, you feel more secure. Plus, weighted blankets offer mild restraint, they make it harder for you to move and thus harder for you to disturb yourself while you sleep.

Fibromyalgia has sometimes been called a "silent disease" because so many sufferers fail to get a diagnosis or wait years before receiving one. It's also a condition that disproportionately affects women.



Characterized by chronic, idiopathic pain in at least 11 out of 18 pain points, fibromyalgia can be debilitating. While certain drugs may help patients manage their symptoms, there is no cure for fibromyalgia. For some people, the gentle but firm pressure of a weighted blanket is an important tool for preventing fibro flare-ups.

Benefits of Weighted Blankets in the Treatment of Health Issues

Alzheimer's

ADD / ADHD

Asperger's Syndrome

Aggressive behaviors

Agitation

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Anxiety Disorders

Brain trauma and injuries (PTSD)

Bipolar Disorder

Cerebral Palsy

Down Syndrome

Fetal Alcohol Syndrome

Insomnia

Menopause

Pain

Parkinson's

Restless Leg Syndrome

Restless Sleep

Tension

Tourette's Syndrome

The weighted blankets are very popular recently, especially on social media as they offer a lot aside the needed comfort. They are called weighted as they weigh more than the standard blankets, in the range of 4 to 30 pounds. The reason for that is that they are filled with natural substances such as hemp, buckwheat, and hypo-allergenic fillers like glass beads. All these substances bring many benefits for the body, but the additional weight does something even more it offers a deep touch pressure therapy (DTP). The sensory processing disorders benefit a lot from this therapy so its implementation will be very helpful in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, Alzheimer's dementia, depression attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and sensory processing disorder (SPD). All these disorders are commonly related to anxiety, depression, chronic stress, restlessness, poor attention spans, and irregular sleeping patterns. According to the findings of researchers the feeling of touch offers long-term effects on the body's biochemistry like reduced levels of the stress hormone cortisol, and higher levels of the neurotransmitters serotonin and dopamine, that are accountable for the regulation of the mood, impulse control, and movement. Irina Zhdanova, MD, Ph.D., CEO of ClockCoach, states the following: According to Lynelle Schneeberg, PsyD, board-certified sleep psychologist, and director of the behavioral sleep program at Connecticut Children's Medical Center: "It's absolutely true that some kids benefit from compression, either from weighted blankets or stretchy Lycra sleeping bags [which also provide deep pressure]." Plus, it is very beneficial for the patients struggling with fibromyalgia. SensaCalm maintains the following: They are designed to be about 10% of the body weight, but the weight chart will assist you in picking the right weight blanket for you. Have in mind that its size must be smaller than the size of your bed so that it does not fall aside of the bed. It should sit firmly on top of the bed.