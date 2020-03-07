At least ten people were drowned as four passenger buses swept away by flooding in Dear Ghazi Khan on Wednesday.According to rescue sources, the incident took place in the Sakhi Sarwar area of Dera Ghazi Khan where heavy rains caused severe flooding.According to police, a dead body and seven survivors have been retrieved from the flooding torrent on Wednesday morning.Police stated as soon as the incident was reported, the rescue officials, police rushed to the spots, carried out the operations. The search for other remaining passengers is underway, police added.Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) took the notice of the incident and directed the officials to accelerate rescue activities in the area. He also summoned a report on the incident from the local administration.