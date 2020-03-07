As the torrential rains coupled with wind storms and light floods continued lashing various cities of the country,According to reports the rooftop of a house collapsed in Jalala area of Mardan during windstorm and rainfall leaving two children dead, while four other persons sustained injuries in the incident.Likewise reports poured in of more casualties in various districts of KP where four more people dead while roof tops of the houses, mostly in slum areas, caved in.On the other hand the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has cautioned the inhabitants of the province of more rains asking them to adopt precautionary measures. While according to a weather department forecast the ongoing rainy spell is expected to continue till Saturday.While the PDMA spokesman has further said the control room of the authority was completely functional and the situation was being monitored continuously. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert in a wake of possible flooding nullahs in various districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.The provincial metropolis Peshawar and other parts of KP, it may be mentioned, have been receiving heavy and light showers that started Wednesday afternoon.