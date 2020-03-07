© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

President Trump has selected North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows to be the new White House chief of staff, making the former acting chief, Mick Mulvaney, the special envoy to Northern Ireland."I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one," Trump said in a tweet on Friday night announcing the move.The White House shakeup was met with polarized reactions online, with many deeming Mulvaney's reappointment to Northern Ireland as tantamount to political exile.Meadows was congratulated by some netizens for the new appointment, though it was up for debate exactly what for, some suggesting he would be the next "fall guy" - given that the president has already gone through three chiefs of staff.