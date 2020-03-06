© Ruptly



They say there are two Russias, the one in many Western minds - think "a gas station masquerading as a country" - and the real deal, where 146 million people live, which is often at the cutting edge of technology.This isn't the first time Putin has talked up the achievements of Russia's nuclear industry.Russia's achievements created International headlines when the world's first floating nuclear power plant (FNPP) Akademik Lomonosov was launched. Designed to provide power to remote areas of the country, the plant-cum-ship arrived in Chukotka in autumn 2019 and began powering the far-eastern region in December.However, the ingenuity of a floating power station didn't receive universal acclaim, with some media outlets and activists dubbing the boat 'Chernobyl on Ice' or a 'Floating Chernobyl.'