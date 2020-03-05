Lightning struck dead two teachers and injured seriously 15 pupils at Queen Zainab primary school in Bugaya sub-county in Buyende district in eastern Uganda.Babra Birungi and Mathias Wandyaka were killed on Wednesday evening during rainfall characterised by a hailstorm. Christine Babirye, a teacher at the school says the heavy rain forced pupils and teachers to lock themselves in the main hall."We experienced heavy rainfall with accompanied with a huge storm, which blew off the roof of the classroom. We decided to converge in the main hall where tragedy befell us," she said.Michael Kasadha, the Busoga North region police spokesperson, says the injured pupils were rushed to Ikumbya health centre IV for treatment.He said local authorities were also engaging parents to ensure that those critically injured pupils are rushed to Jinja regional referral hospital for further management.Following the tragedy, Robert Ziribasanga, the Buyende district LC 5 chairperson wants government to freely distribute lightning conductors to rural schools."Rural schools are most hit by lightning during rainy seasons. Its' upon government to roll-out a nationwide program of purchasing for them lightning conductors," he said.