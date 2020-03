I like learning about yoga and mindfulness in general.



I like doing the poses ... It can help with stress and anxiety.

Mindfulness when delivered in a high-quality structured program can be beneficial for youth.



We can't immediately assume it's effective when delivered in other ways.

It helps me relax.

The alternative approach to discipline allows students to ground themselves in their senses and calm emotions.An increasing number of schools across the country are introducing mindfulness practice and yoga classes to address student anxiety, tardiness, and disruptions. The alternative approach to school discipline seeks to address student misbehavior by addressing one of its root causes — namely, allowing students to ground themselves in their senses and calm their emotions.Two such schools — Yellow Springs High School and McKinney Middle School, both in Yellow Springs, Ohio — have already seen some success after introducing mindfulness practice to students as an alternative to detention, reports Yellow Springs News.For half an hour every Monday following the end of the class day, students gather in Donna Haller's classroom to sit on blankets and meditate, allowing themselves to calm down and concentrate on stillness, feeling present, and boosting their awareness of themselves and their classroom environments.And on Wednesday, students at both schools can go to their shared library to take part in a yoga club.According to Yellow Springs High School Principal Jack Hatert and Vice-Principal Cameron McKoy, the new disciplinary approach focusing on behavioral changes is far more effective than strictly punitive measures.For ninth-grader Isabella Beiring, who attends both the Monday and Wednesday groups, the sessions offer a great respite from the hustle and bustle of the school week. She explained:Among the three fundamentals of the program is social-emotional learning (SEL), which describes the "processes through which children and adults acquire and effectively apply the knowledge, attitudes and skills necessary to understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships and make responsible decisions."The Yellow Springs campuses aren't alone in offering meditation, mindfulness, and yoga as options to students.According to a 2015 survey by the National Institute of Health,Erica Sibinga, a professor of pediatrics at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, told NPR that it is crucial that the exercises are conducted in a professional manner. She added:One unlikely champion of the reformed approach is David Lynch, the iconoclastic director of such offbeat cult classic films as Blue Velvet, Lost Highway, and Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me. Through his foundation, Lynch started the Quiet Time program , which consists of two 15-minute sessions of transcendental meditation where students are instructed to breathe deeply, clear their minds, and find their center. The program has been used by the San Francisco Unified School District and other schools across the country.Practices revolving around transcendental meditation are largely secularized variants of practices common in Eastern religions like Buddhism and Hinduism.McKinney Middle School student Foster Shirkey offered a succinct explanation for how it makes him feel after his eight-grade classes: