Earth Changes
8 dead, 40 buildings destroyed as tornadoes tear through Nashville, US
13WBKO
Tue, 03 Mar 2020 07:56 UTC
One twister hit downtown Nashville, collapsing about 40 buildings around the city. One was a concert venue that had just held an event for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders ahead of Super Tuesday voting.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the sheriffs of Putnam and Benton counties reported the fatalities across a landscape littered with blown-down buildings, snapped power lines and huge broken trees.
Authorities are pleading with the able-bodied to stay indoors, at least until daybreak can reveal the dangers of a landscape littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines and huge broken trees.
Election polling sites will be open unless otherwise noted. The Tenn. Secretary of State is in contact with election officials and emergency management personnel to dispatch resources to support running a election Tuesday.
Interstate 40 is being diverted in two places, both east and westbound.
The NWS reports the storm potentially caused a long-track tornado that began several miles west of Nashville, continued through the city and then areas to the east.
The tornado reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city. A video posted online appeared to show a well-defined tornado in eastern Nashville.
Nashville Electric reports damage to four substations and 15 primary distribution lines. More than 44,000 customers were without power around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Basement East, a live music venue, in East Nashville was heavily damaged, WTVF reports. Workers say they were able to get into the basement seconds before the building was hit and the roof was ripped off.
A reported gas leak in the Germantown community of Nashville forced an evacuation shortly after the tornado moved through the city. Photos showed dozens of people in the street carrying belongings.
The John C. Tune Airport in West Nashville sustained significant damage to its hangars and power lines, according to its sister airport, the Nashville International Airport (BNA).
BNA itself was not damaged and remains fully operational.
Some schools already closed for Super Tuesday voting will be kept closed this week and beyond to handle repairs.
Putnam and Wilson counties, both east of Nashville, have reported damage as well. The cities of Cookeville and Mt. Juliet were impacted significantly.
The NWS issued two tornado warnings for Putnam County early Tuesday. It said the tornadoes were confirmed on radar.
Thunderstorms in the state are producing lightning, heavy rain and winds up to 50 miles per hour. The tornado watch has been extended until 6 a.m., according to the NWS.
There are no severe thunderstorms or tornado warnings in Middle Tennessee, but storms could become severe again quickly.