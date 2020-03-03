More than 1,000 dead birds found on the west side of Sikeston are believed to be from the weather.The City of Sikeston posted a statement from Scott County Conservation Agent Andrew Mothershead.In the statement, he said on Monday, March 2, he and a natural history biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation responded to Wakefield Road west of Sikeston to investigate reports of a large number of dead birds in a general area north and west of the power plant.While looking around north of Wakefield Road, he said they found more dead and injured birds, with most of them isolated to neighborhoods positioned along the sand ridge.Mothershead said he estimated there to be more 1,000 dead birds in the area.Reports of dead and dying birds began between 8 and 9 p.m. on Sunday, around the time a thunderstorm moved through the area.Mothershead said he confirmed with the National Weather Service in Paducah that the Sikeston area experienced high winds, lightning and some hail from 8 to 9 p.m. on Sunday.Based on the condition of the dead birds, the injured birds, location and weather conditions, he and the MDC biologist believe it's reasonable to conclude that the flock was spooked during the weather event and got caught up in high winds or lightning.Because birds can't recover in flight, he said many fell to the ground and died or were injured.Specimens were collected and will be examined by MDC's Wildlife Health Unit in Columbia, Mo. in the next few days so that a more thorough analysis can be made.Any citizens that have bird carcasses on their property are encouraged to collect them with gloves, bag them and put them in their trash for local pick-up.