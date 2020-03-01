© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev

Groups of people descended on homes of three Russia's Sputnik agency staffers in Ankara, Turkey, chanting "Turkey for the Turks" and accusing journalists of treason for working for Moscow, RT Editor-in-Chief reported on Twitter.What appears to be a coordinated attack on Sputnik employees in the Turkish capital was first reported by Margarita Simonyan, RT and Sputnik's Editor-in-Chief on Saturday, and later confirmed by the agency itself."My great-grandmothers would have experienced a déjà vu now."Simonyan noted that it she was now awaiting a police response to the assaults, adding that it's unclear at the moment how the perpetrators obtained the home addresses of "not the most public of our employees."The agency has confirmed that unknown miscreants attempted to storm into the apartments belonging to three of its journalists.Police were called to the scene. However, by the time officers arrived, the attackers were already gone, the agency said. No one has been hurt as result of the incident.The situation has escalated even more after Turkey said that 33 of its troops were killed in a Syrian strike in the last militant stronghold this week, vowing retaliation to Damascus and calling NATO consultations on the issue.While the US-led military alliance sided with Turkey, scolding both Syria and Russia for the flare-up in Idlib, the block stopped short of pledging any additional military assistance to Ankara, prompting Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to ask the US to redeploy Patriot anti-aircraft missiles on Turkish soil.Moscow dismissed the accusations, saying that the slain Turkish troops were embedded with terrorists and were not supposed to be in the area at the time of the bombing in the first place. Ankara, despite suffering heavy casualties, refused to withdraw its troops. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday demanded Russia "gets out the way" and lets his armed forces to set scores with the Syrian military one-on-one.