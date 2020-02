Alicia Hobson's 11-year-old daughter, Azlyn, was counting down the days until the Valentine's Day dance at her Utah middle school."She was so excited she could barely sleep," Hobson told TODAY Parents , noting that the sixth grader picked out her outfit a week ahead of time.But it wasn't."She politely said, 'No thank you,'" Hobson revealed. The problem?Azlyn told her mother she "hated every minute" and was "so relieved" when the song finally ended.Motta and Rich School District Superintendent Dale Lamborn did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment. But Motta stood by the school's policy in a letter to Hobson."We do ask all students to dance. It is the nice thing to do and this will continue to be our policy," Motta wrote on Feb. 15. "There have been similar situations in the past where some students have felt uncomfortable with others, and, as stated prior, the issues were discreetly handled. This allowed all students to feel welcome, comfortable, safe, and included."Motta added that Hobson always has the option to check Azlyn out of school during dances, which are held in the daytime.Hobson isn't satisfied with Motta's response — she wants the policy revised and will go to the Utah Board of Education if it isn't. Dr. Rebecca Schrag Hershberg, a New York City-based clinical psychologist, agrees with Hobson and believes the rule is "dangerous."Kanesville Elementary School in West Haven, Utah, changed its policy saying kids must accept dance requests after a parent complained in 2018.