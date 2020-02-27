Plants beautify our world offering us so many benefits in terms of nutrition and health. The walks in vegetation can offer tranquility and release of stress. According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Brigham Women's Hospital women that have plants in their homes live longer.The researchers carried out this study for 8 years and they have come to the conclusion that spending your day surrounded with vegetation increases longevity. Not only that you breathe in fresh air but staying in nature allows you to have better social engagement and physical activity. Moreover, the forests are for sure less polluted than your neighborhood.In terms of mental well-being the vegetation is a great therapy reducing the risk of depression. The best would be to be outdoors, but if that is not possible for you, then you should by all means keep plants in your home.You can prevent from being depressive if you are surrounded by plenty of flowers and trees. So, if you are feeling blue go outside and enjoy the vegetation, or simply look at your own plants at home. The scholar Peter James and a research associate in the Harvard Chan School Department of Epidemiology maintains that vegetation reduces mortality rates.Having plants in your surrounding reduces the risk of respiratory concerns and cancer.Hence, make sure to have plants in your home that will promote longevity. Being surrounded with vegetation makes you more active, improves your mood, and purifies the air from all the chemicals. Plus, it will mitigate the effects of climate changes, and boost your health.We recommend the following plants for your home: Spider Plant, Snake Plant, Jasmine, Lavender, Aloe Vera, and Peace Lily. They will for sure beautify your home and cleanse the air.