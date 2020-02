© AP



Iran has canceled Friday Prayers in Tehran over the coronavirus outbreak, state media report, as the authorities confirmed that infected cases in the country spiked by more than 100.Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on February 27 that-- the highest death toll outside of China, where the disease emerged in December.A total of 245 people had tested positive for the virus --, Jahanpour told a news conference, adding that the large number of new cases came from more labs now testing for the virus.More than 82,000 people in about 40 countries have been infected with the new coronavirus, mainly in China. COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, has killed more than 2,700 people globally.The Middle Eastern country has become the main hot spot of the virus in the region, where. Many of those cases have been linked to travelers who had gone to the Islamic republic for religious visits.As governments ramped up measures to battle a looming global pandemic, Iranian authorities announced domestic travel restrictions for people with confirmed or suspected infections, and placed curbs on access to major Shi'ite pilgrimage sites.In affected areas,starting from February 29, Health Minister Saeed Namaki told a news conference.State TV later reported, and semiofficial news agencies quoted officials as saying the prayers would also be canceled in other cities.Chinese citizens were banned from entering the country, according to state news agency IRNA.A graphic published by IRNA showed that people were diagnosed with the diseaseThe most affected of those remained the central province home to the city of Qom, a popular place of religious study for Shi'a from across Iran and other countries.In an interview with the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran on February 26, public-health expert Kamiar Alaei said Iranian authorities "don't want to admit that they're facing a major outbreak."The Iranian health-care system has the capacity and infrastructure to counter a coronavirus outbreak, but officials have not rapidly and effectively mobilized the country's resources "due to political concerns," according to Alaei, who has worked on HIV/AIDS prevention and other infectious diseases in Iran.Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia on February 27, which goes on all year round.It was not clear if the annual hajj pilgrimage, which this year begins in July, will be affected., officials said.The South Asian countries reported two cases of the infection on people who had recently traveled to Iran as part of groups of pilgrims from Pakistan's Shi'ite minority.The Iraqi government ordered the closure of schools and universities, cafes, cinemas, and other public spaces until March 7.Travel to or from some of the worst affected countries, including China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, and Italy, were also banned.Russia's Federal Tourism Agency recommended national tour operators suspend tours to Iran, Italy, and South Korea until the outbreaks there are brought under control.The move came after Moscow announced it would stop issuing visas for regular and transit travel for Iranian citizens.