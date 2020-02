© Twitter / @WrightUps

Senior ABC News correspondent David Wright accused his own network of denying President Donald Trump "credit" for his administration's accomplishments and revealed that he's a "socialist," according to an undercover video captured by Project Veritas.Later in the footage, Wright is asked about his political ideology, to which he says that he not only sees himself as a Democrat-socialist, but a full-blown socialist. "I think there should be national health insurance," Wright argues. "I'm totally fine with reining in corporations, I think there are too many billionaires, and I think that there's a wealth gap. That's a problem."The video concluded with Wright saying that the establishment media is more interested in covering the election as a "horse race" than a contest about issues important to voters."In addition to the candidate of the week, we need the story to move on," Wright explains. "We're happy to have Buttigieg be the story last week and we're happy to have Klobuchar as a new subject this week, and then when we're tired of her we'll be delighted if Elizabeth Warren kicks ass in Nevada because then we have something new to talk about.""We're all guilty of the same thing," Wright continues." I think that all of the big news organizations... ABC, CBS, NBC."The Washinton Post reported that ABC News has suspended correspondent Wright "for unguarded remarks he made in a video by operatives of Project Veritas." In a statement to Project Veritas, ABC News said of the decision: "Any action that damages our reputation for fairness and impartiality or gives the appearance of compromising it harms ABC News and the individuals involved. David Wright has been suspended, and to avoid any possible appearance of bias, he will be reassigned away from political coverage when he returns."