© IG



© IG



Astonishing footage of a UFO hovering above Earth has been caught by NASA cameras. The incredible video, captured on the US space agency's live camera sees the cone-shaped object keep pace with the International Space Station (ISS) above it. In a bizarre twist, the NASA camera zooms in on the object, appearing to show the US space agency acknowledges the UFO.The footage was posted by UFO enthusiast Scott Waring on his YouTube channel ET Data Base and has since gone viral across social media.The 22-minute long footage shows the bus-sized UFO moving at the same speed as the ISS, which moves at 78km/second.At the end of the live feed stream, the UFO shoots upwards and disappears, leaving behind a green burst of light.During the NASA footage, the space agency workers are discussing maintenance on the space station.However, at one point, the NASA live camera suddenly "notices something down there and begins to zoom in on it".Scott Waring said: "That is NASA zooming in on the UFO, not me."They are as baffled by it as I am. They don't know what it is or why it is there."During the feed, they mention coordinates, and that could be secret code as to the location of the object. They don't want to be too obvious."They never mention anything else about it.Describing the footage, Waring added: "It looks like its in a cone-shaped. I've never seen a module in this shape."It doesn't like any kind of object I have seen before. If it is military, then it is a top-secret US air force technology."Viewers questioned why NASA "did not cut the live feed like they usually do" (Image: IG)He continued: "Could it be linked to Area 51 research? It looks like a stealth device."As it gets out here. it goes up and disappears. and you can see a burst of energy behind it"It looks like NASA caught an alien spaceship on video for 22 minutes before it disappears."Viewers questioned why NASA "did not cut the live feed like they usually do".