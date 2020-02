South Korea now emerges as the next hotspot of the Covid-19 outbreak that has been tormenting China for the last several months.A virus outbreak in South Korea is expected to lead to similar economic disruptions that are currently visible in China . The most prone industries to supply chain disruption and factory shutdowns are electronic, automobile, and telecommunication firms.A three-hour bus ride north from Gumi to Icheon is the site of chipmaker SK Hynix, a key Apple supplier.Hynix immediately told 800 employees late last week not to return to work and stay home for several weeks as a prevention measure to stop the spread of the deadly virus.Samsung and Hynix are two major electronics makers in the country and are experiencing virus-related disruptions.Hyundai Motor and its sister Kia Motors, the two are considered the 5th largest automaker in the world, have operations based in South Korea, and are currently experiencing factory shutdowns due to part shortages from China.Deutsche Bank published a note last week outlining how South Korea made the list of highly exposed economies to China.Now that the virus is quickly spreading in South Korea, it's only a matter of time before paralysis of its economy sets in, similar to the economic collapse in China.Former Morgan Stanley Asia chairman Stephen Roach warned last month that the global economy could be in a period of vulnerability, where an exogenous shock, such as the virus outbreak crushing factory output and killing consumption, could trigger the next worldwide recession.With top electronic makers from South Korea to China shuttering plants and experiencing declining output - this all means lower chip demand, and the semiconductor bubble could finally have met its match.