A falling meteor was caught on a CCTV camera in the Segezhsky district of the Russian Republic of Karelia.The footage shows a meteor falling at a high speed in the skies above a populated area before a bright flash occurs.The fall of the meteor happened early in the morning and lasted for about six seconds. Eyewitnesses say that the meteor landed with a loud bang.