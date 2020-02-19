© Sputnik



The prince of cocaine is back. Despite his retirement, Gérard Fauré, seventy years old, does not remain unemployed. After a first opus in 2018, he publishes a second volume of his memories, darker, with always more revelations on the drug and gangster scene.Sputnik interrogated him again. An interview that will take your breath away.Here he arrives in a brand new German sedan in a town in the Yvelines. "Copyright," jokes Gérard Fauré when he welcomes us to his home. Other than that, nothing has changed in his apartment since 2018, where we had first come to The dealer in Tout-Paris: The supplier of the stars speaks. After 30,000 copies sold (claims twice as much) and millions of views on YouTube, the former gangster has re-offended.He published the rest of his memoirs in January, The Prince of Coke. Two more opuses are said to be in progress. An adaptation to the cinema is even mentioned. And for the moment, no defamation complaint, nor reprisals.Find this exceptional interview on our YouTube page (in French):His first book was more autobiographical, we found his childhood in Morocco, then his learning of delinquency in Spain, his bank robberies on behalf of the SAC (Service of Civic Action) under the orders of Charles Pasqua and his cocaine escapades, between Jacques Chirac and Johnny Hallyday.In this darker suite, he, overseen by Bernard L., "the French Jeffrey Epstein", the corruption of certain police and customs officials and other anecdotes on showbiz personalities. Many protagonists, named or not, are already dead. Practical, they will not be able to deny. He categorically refutes being qualified as a balance, he prefers to say in a tone, a bit conspiratorial:Much too explosive,in bookstores, it is only available on Amazon. Fearing legal proceedings for the two volumes of the Dealer du Tout-Paris, its editor redacted numerous passages and names. Boastful, Gérard Fauré is not afraid of anything. The judges know him. Prisons, too. He spent eighteen years behind bars. And he escaped three times.Thehas often been the subject of rumors. Reality or fantasy?Certain facts are known, such as the controversy about Frédéric Mitterrand and his sex tourism, described in his autobiography. Much more recently, the Matzneff affair is the symbol of this, where this subsidized writer published by Gallimard, regularly claimed to be a pedophile.Gérard Fauré takes up the very enigmatic sentence of Luc Ferry, former Minister of National Education, when the latter, on the set of Canal + in 2011, affirms that a "". An extremely shocking sentence, which gave rise to judicial inquiries, without result.The former drug trafficker thus details aorganized by the "French Jeffrey Epstein", named after the American businessman, involved in pimping and sexual assault cases, a scandal splashing until the British royal family:Have you seen the movie Taken, by Pierre Morel? Well, it looks like it. To prove the facts, however, is another story.The former bank robber today retired, evokes jumbled suspicious deaths including those of Jean-Edern Hallier and Mike Brant, the corruption of customs officials in France and Belgium and other anecdotes on models, journalists and singers.How he could have had the career of John Travolta, during a London trip to Robert Stigwood, producer of Grease and the Fever on Saturday evening. How he sold cocaine the day before a Paris-Bogota flight to two airline pilots, who ultimately brought him to safety. His nickname "The Prince of Coke" does not seem to be usurped.Even if he is done with trafficking, this supporter of the legalization of many drugs has an ambiguous look at cocaine and its effects.He doesn't regret anything from his past, but he is very careful not to praise drugs. It should be remembered that in France, "advertising" done on drugs is punishable by five years in prison and a € 75,000 fine.In his book, he also describes his hunger strike in prison, because the state would have taken all his money. Holding 500 million old francs in a non-resident account in France: a tax audit would have initially deprived him of 120 million, the same amount would have been levied by customs and the rest confiscated by justice.After a suicide attempt, Gérard Fauré ends his strike, after 41 days without eating. And he was finally able to recover some of his money. Claiming that he is no longer in touch with the community, he is not bored, spending most of his time reading and writing. Writing that he conceives of as "vomit". Effective therapy?