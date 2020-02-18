Puppet Masters
AIPAC is a "hate group," says Congresswoman Betty McCollum
The Electronic Intifada
Mon, 17 Feb 2020 21:37 UTC
Her statement provided the extraordinary sight of a US elected representative telling the anti-Palestinian organization enough is enough. She pushed back - and hard.
McCollum denounced as "hate speech" the recent AIPAC Facebook ads that she said are "weaponizing anti-Semitism to incite followers by attacking me, my colleagues, and my work promoting human rights for Palestinian children detained in Israeli military prisons."
Terming the organization a "hate group," she declared that "the struggle to advance human rights and promote human dignity inevitably results in confronting entrenched forces determined to dehumanize, debase and demonize individuals or entire populations to maintain dominance and an unjust status quo."
McCollum - who has introduced legislation aimed at preventing US tax dollars from being used by Israel to harm Palestinian children - has not been reticent in criticizing discriminatory Israeli law previously.
In 2018 she termed the Israeli nation-state law "apartheid."
Such language is simply not employed by members of Congress, who in general would far rather speak nicely to AIPAC's annual conference than raise the least concern about decades of Israeli subjugation of Palestinians.
The Minnesota congresswoman took particular exception to an AIPAC petition connected to the ad which claimed: "It's critical that we protect our Israeli allies especially as they face threats from Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS and - maybe more sinister - right here in the US Congress."
She rightly termed the language "incitement."
Particularly revealing in the episode was that McCollum's comments came five days after AIPAC issued an apology for the ad. She has rejected that apology.
Backers of Palestinian rights across the country highlighted and cheered her words.
Ilhan Omar retweeted McCollum's statement and Rashida Tlaib tweeted her own message of support for McCollum. Omar and Tlaib, the first Muslim women elected to Congress, were also targeted by the AIPAC ad.
The question from here as Democrats such as presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren begin to skip the March AIPAC conference is how many members of Congress will criticize AIPAC's vicious attack on their colleagues.
How many will also challenge the routine Israeli violations of Palestinian human rights? AIPAC works assiduously to convince Congress that these violations are acceptable and relatively benign because they serve the (falsely) perceived greater good of Israeli dominance over the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.
Nor is this the first time McCollum has been a leader in standing up to AIPAC. In a 2006 letter she said the organization would not be welcome in her congressional offices until it apologized for an AIPAC representative having "smeared" her reputation by claiming she gave "support for terrorists."
Netanyahu assaults free speech
As it happened, McCollum's most recent statement coincided with a tweet from Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, claiming, "In recent years, we have promoted laws in most US states, which determine that strong action is to be taken against whoever tries to boycott Israel."
Democratic presidential candidates, while not on board with the nonviolent, Palestinian-led boycott, divestment and sanctions movement, have said they support the free speech rights of proponents. Now they are going to have to confront the fact that the government of Israel is promoting laws intended to limit the free speech rights of American citizens.
Whether members of Congress push back on this brazen assault on American rights remains to be seen. Better yet, they might consider the substance of a movement fighting for equal rights and freedom for Palestinians.
At the very least, Netanyahu's tweet establishes unequivocally that Israel is working to diminish the cherished speech rights of American citizens concerned about human rights and actually doing something to promote them.
And AIPAC is working to attack American members of Congress who stand up for Palestinian children living under occupation.
McCollum, for her part, is steadfast, saying, "I will not back down from my commitment to peace, justice, equality, and human rights for Palestinians and Israelis."
The Democratic Party is finding more courage in supporting Palestinian rights with elected representatives such as McCollum, Omar and Tlaib leading the way.
Comment: The Times of Israel's take on McCollum is remarkable for its plain and factual tone, with nary a whiff of spin. What a novelty from an Israeli publication. Does this portend a small shift in the Israeli press' portrayal of those critical of Israel?
Democrat Betty McCollum from Minnesota accuses pro-Israel lobby of 'weaponizing anti-Semitism and hate to silence debate'McCollum has been valiant in her advocacy for Palestinian rights in the implementation of U.S. foreign policy:
A Minnesota congresswoman called AIPAC a "hate group" inciting against her after the Israel lobby featured her in an attack ad.
"AIPAC claims to be a bipartisan organization, but its use of hate speech actually makes it a hate group," US Rep. Betty McCollum, a Democrat, said Wednesday in a statement. "By weaponizing anti-Semitism and hate to silence debate, AIPAC is taunting Democrats and mocking our core values."
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee declined to comment. The lobby removed and apologized last week for at least two Facebook ads that slammed "radical" Democrats in Congress, and altered an online petition that said Israel's harshest critics in Congress pose a threat "maybe more sinister" than ISIS and other terror groups.
"This is not a call to action, it is incitement," McCollum said. "Elected representatives in Congress 'more sinister' than ISIS? Last year, I met with AIPAC representatives from Minnesota in my office. Do forces 'more sinister' than ISIS sit down and meet with AIPAC's advocates?"
On Twitter, McCollum rejected what she called AIPAC's "non-apology." In its statement of apology, AIPAC said the ad was poorly worded" and "inflammatory," but also said it "alluded to a genuine concern of many pro-Israel Democrats about a small but growing group, in and out of Congress, that is deliberately working to erode the bipartisan consensus."
One of the ads was illustrated by a collage of three of Israel's toughest critics in Congress, including McCollum, who is the lead sponsor of a bill that would link Israel's assistance to its treatment of Palestinian juvenile detainees.
McCollum publicly rebuked AIPAC in 2006 after a lay leader of the group lashed out at her for backing funding for the Palestinians.
