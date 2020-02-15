© REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Forensic officials inspect the wreckage of a bus after a suicide bomber rammed a car into the bus carrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Thursday, in Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, February 15, 2019.
India has unveiled a memorial for the 40 troops killed in a suicide bombing in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir a year ago on Friday. The incident sparked a tense standoff that brought the region to the brink of war.
Tributes to the servicemen that lost their lives in the February 14, 2019 attack in Kashmir's disputed Pulwama district were led by PM Narendra Modi and other top government, as well as military, officials.
"They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom," Modi tweeted early Friday morning.
Denouncing the bombing as a "dastardly attack," Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that India "will never forget their sacrifice."
Entire nation stands united against terrorism and we are committed to continue our fight against this menace.
The message was echoed by Home Minister Amit Shah, who tweeted that the Indian people "would be forever grateful" to those who "made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity" of the nation.
India's Central Reserve Police Force, which the slain servicemen belonged to, vowed to avenge their deaths, tweeting: "WE DID NOT FORGET, WE DID NOT FORGIVE."
A special memorial that features plaques for all 40 soldiers was unveiled two kilometers from the site of the attack.
The February terrorist attack fueled tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, bringing the two nuclear-armed powers almost to the point of a major military conflict. Retaliating to the attack by the hardline Islamist Jaish-e-Mohammed group, India struck what it claimed was the militants' training camp on Pakistani territory. Islamabad, however, vehemently denied allegations that it was harboring terrorists.
The flare-up escalated into intense cross-border shelling and culminated in an aerial dogfight that saw an Indian jet being downed and its pilot captured by the Pakistani military.
Comment:
In an uncharacteristic event, Modi was successfull in making Pakistan to release
the captured pilot with in 60 hrs. While addressing the Voters in April 2019, Modi recounted
:
Rajat Sharma: He {Congress leader Rahul Gandhi} is saying Masoor Azhar { news of designating him as Terrorist by UNSC} was released during the election time.
Modi: His {Rahul Gandhi} problem is Pulwama happened, suddenly he started making statements that what is Modi doing? What is Modi doing? what is Modi doing? 40 people were killed. You might have seen, every morning and evening he was saying that. When I did, he started saying why did he do it? Why did he do it? that is why, either he be patient, Wait for me to do something.
In the same way, our pilot was captured on the second day, when the incidents started on 28th. We shot down one of their F-16 aircraft its pilot was killed but Pakistan told with excitement that they shot down Indian plane. There are people who got happy here saying Now Modi came into their grips, after the capture of the pilot. They had experience from their period that Pilot won't be released for another 2 or 4 years. That's why they felt that this pilot's incident is such that Modi's Balakot and 1000 Kg Bomb and all this will end up in soil. Candle march program was also decided. Messages were already went to the entire nation. Now Modi can't survive. By 4 PM, situation had changed. I am astonished that those people who had the habit of analyzing the nations, they use the same parameters in analyzing my government That's why every thing comes out incorrect.
Rajat Sharma: Tell us how did you manage the release of our wing commander Abhinandan?
Modi: That was a night, In that night, some other secret exist, Let the secret be a secret.
In the latest cross border shelling, one civilian was killed and 3 were injured
in Shahpur, Jammu & Kashmir, India.
