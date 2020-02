© REUTERS / NIR ELIAS

instantly

triggered commentators

, who puzzled the strange wording

Over the last couple of years, Washington and Tel Aviv have became closer in a range of various issues, according to media reports. US President Donald Trump has gained popularity among Tel Aviv power brokers after a series of statements and moves that vividly favor Israel, sending shockwaves of alarm across the globe.Among one of such stunt is a recent presentation of Trump's much-anticipated peace plan to allegedly bring stability between longstanding rivals Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA). Trump's "deal of the century" was met with delight in Tel Aviv and saw firm rejection by the PA.One of the Trump ideas suggests the extension of Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank - a prospect that is also rejected by the UN Human Rights Council (OHCHR).The move sparked a backlash in Israel, prompting Tel Aviv to suspend ties with the UN-spearheaded organization.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted his apparent indignation over the OHCHR action.the Israeli Prime Minster's office tweeted.The phrase "we have promoted laws in most US states", suggesting a range of theories as to why Netanyahu revealed the truth intentionally or made an accidental slip, or was simply praising the Trump administration.