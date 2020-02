A new survey of more than 8,000 people has found that those who identify with left-wing political beliefs are more likely to have been diagnosed with a mental illness.Ann Coulter's "liberalism is a mental disorder" catchphrase has become something of a clichéd meme, but the data appears to support it.Carried out by Slate Star Codex , the online survey collected a wealth of data from respondents about their education, demographic, lifestyle and political views."It's not a myth that left-wingers are more mentally ill," said conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. "And it's not a surprise the internet has elevated crazy people with too much time on their hands to a central place in the national discourse. The "social web" is a social fucking catastrophe."