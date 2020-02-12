Society's Child
Letter bombs explode in ABN Amro, Ricoh offices in Netherlands
Reuters
Wed, 12 Feb 2020 19:26 UTC
Police said there were no injuries and they were investigating whether the blasts were linked to a string of letter bombs intercepted in the country since early January.
An employee in the Amsterdam sorting office heard a hissing sound as they were about to open a letter, the city's police said. "The employee threw the letter away and there was a small explosion," the force added on Twitter.
ABN's chief executive, Kees Van Dijkhuizen said he had spoken to the man who had handled the letter at the sorting center in the western outskirts of the city.
"Good news is that he is not wounded, bad news of course is that these things happen and that our people have to deal with it," Dijkhuizen told journalists.
The second explosion in the southern town of Kerkrade, on the border with Germany, was at the offices of Ricoh, a Japanese electronics company.
"Thankfully there were no injuries, but those involved are of course very shocked," Ricoh said in a statement cited by Dutch media. It caused some damage, and the facility was closed for forensic analysis, police said.
Dutch police have been investigating a spate of letter bombs since Jan. 3, which they said appeared to have been sent by the same person. They were all intercepted before they could go off.
Previous targets have included a hotel, a gas station, a garage, a real estate agent and a bill collection service.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Letter bombs explode in ABN Amro, Ricoh offices in Netherlands
- Is a 37,000 year old Aboriginal tale about a volcano the oldest story ever told?
- Turkish-Russian tensions rising as Syria imposes the Astana deal for Idlib by force
- Nelson Mandela on Palestine's struggle: In his own words
- The Mideast's place within Russia's Greater Eurasian Partnership
- WikiLeaks? US counter-intel agency adds 'public disclosure groups' to same threat list as al-Qaeda, ISIS, Iran
- Siren call of a 'system leader'
- UC Global director at center of Assange spying accusations claims ambassador ordered espionage
- The 'Anonymous' resistance official behind NYT op-ed being quietly turfed from White House
- One year later, UN finally releases blacklist of 112 companies with ties to illegal Israeli West Bank settlements
- Australian senator calls on govt to bring Assange home as journalist faces 'death' if extradited to US
- Best of the Web: 'Intel coup of the century': CIA used Swiss encryption firm to spy on dozens of nations for decades - reports
- Bernie Sanders wins NH primary while Joe Biden tucks tail after finishing 5th
- Jussie Smollett accused of lying to CPD, indicted on 6 counts of disorderly conduct
- Deaths in China exceed 1,000, but number of new COVID-19 virus cases continues to fall
- Trump's power doubles after absorbing impeachment attack
- Russia & EU on path to cut out the dollar by boosting settlements in national currencies
- Forget about balance? BBC now a climate activist saying it's a 'privilege' to have 'global icon' Greta Thunberg front new series
- Meteorite hits factory compound in Alwar, Rajasthan, India: Reports of 20-feet deep crater
- Thousands killed in 'reconstruction' mission show it's high time for US to get out of Afghanistan
- Turkish-Russian tensions rising as Syria imposes the Astana deal for Idlib by force
- The Mideast's place within Russia's Greater Eurasian Partnership
- WikiLeaks? US counter-intel agency adds 'public disclosure groups' to same threat list as al-Qaeda, ISIS, Iran
- Siren call of a 'system leader'
- The 'Anonymous' resistance official behind NYT op-ed being quietly turfed from White House
- One year later, UN finally releases blacklist of 112 companies with ties to illegal Israeli West Bank settlements
- Australian senator calls on govt to bring Assange home as journalist faces 'death' if extradited to US
- Best of the Web: 'Intel coup of the century': CIA used Swiss encryption firm to spy on dozens of nations for decades - reports
- Bernie Sanders wins NH primary while Joe Biden tucks tail after finishing 5th
- Thousands killed in 'reconstruction' mission show it's high time for US to get out of Afghanistan
- Moscow says Turkey failed to separate 'opposition' from its terrorists in Idlib, made the situation worse by pumping arms into area
- Forever war: Almost all quiet on the Afghanistan front - for now
- US 'brain injury' numbers a cover-up for dead US troops in Iranian missile strike - IRGC
- Puppet Pete Buttigieg says revolution and the status quo aren't mutually exclusive
- Norway claims Chinese intelligence has repeatedly acquired its space technology
- Andrew Yang drops out of presidential race
- Best of the Web: What Trump is really about
- The crash party: A brief history of economic crashes and those in power
- US promises 'enormous pressure' on Tehran over... failed satellite launch?
- Inside track: National security mandarins groomed Pete Buttigieg, managed his future
- Letter bombs explode in ABN Amro, Ricoh offices in Netherlands
- Nelson Mandela on Palestine's struggle: In his own words
- UC Global director at center of Assange spying accusations claims ambassador ordered espionage
- Jussie Smollett accused of lying to CPD, indicted on 6 counts of disorderly conduct
- Deaths in China exceed 1,000, but number of new COVID-19 virus cases continues to fall
- Russia & EU on path to cut out the dollar by boosting settlements in national currencies
- Forget about balance? BBC now a climate activist saying it's a 'privilege' to have 'global icon' Greta Thunberg front new series
- 'Nothing is truly Scandinavian' top Nordic airline SAS declares in ad — what could go wrong with that?
- 'Murderer!' Protests and fights erupt as Guaido arrives at Venezuelan airport, gets booed and doused with water
- Suspected terrorists & war criminals that Sweden cannot deport are given job permits & passports, warns migration chief
- Predatory attorney forces Kansas father to be jailed over medical debt for treatment of son's leukemia and wife's seizures
- The battle to feed all of humanity is over. Humanity has won
- Minnesota man exposed as commander of Nazi-led unit dies
- Russia jails members of alleged terror group 'Set' for plotting to overthrow the government
- 'Kind of humiliating': Student reacts to Biden calling her a 'lying, dog-faced pony soldier'
- Majority of Americans would vote against socialist candidate for president, poll finds
- Sinn Fein's historic breakthrough is a long-overdue rejection of the status quo and a cosy two-party system
- German newspaper admits most boat migrants are fake refugees
- UN staffer warns that 5G is a 'war on humanity'
- Student-teacher strikes across France met with more heavy-handed policing
- Is a 37,000 year old Aboriginal tale about a volcano the oldest story ever told?
- Pompeii's "excellent" drains to be brought back into service after 2,300 years
- Havering hoard: UK's largest Bronze Age hoard hints to unknown links with Europe
- 7,300-year-old Neolithic massacre discovered in the Pyrenees Mountains of Spain
- 15,000 year old carvings of dozens of animals and abstract symbols discovered in Spanish cave
- Milk and Mongolia: What bacterial cultures reveal about ours
- 9,900-year-old skeleton of horribly disfigured woman from mysterious isolated group found in Mexican cave
- 5,000 year old tomb named 'Dwarfie Stane' cut into rock on the Island of Hoy, Scotland
- Rare fossil of bone-crushing Triassic-era crocodile cousin found in Brazil
- Ötzi the iceman, the multiple mosses, and his final days
- A new study says footprints in volcanic rock probably belong to Homo heidelbergensis
- 3800-year-old spoons made from bones found in Mongolia
- Declassified: An expose on Israeli plot to prepare Arab lands for Jewish settlement via Martial Law
- Ancient skulls from Mexico surprisingly diverse, challenges assumptions about settlement of the Americas
- World's oldest cooking pots found in Siberia, created 16,000 years ago at the end of the last ice age
- Benjamin Lay: The 18th-century Quaker dwarf who challenged slavery, meat-eating, and racism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Who Was G.I. Gurdjieff And Why Does It Matter?
- Egypt unearths 3,000 year-old tomb with sarcophagus dedicated to Horus, GOD of the sky
- Russia declassifies pre-Yalta conference photos: Churchill, FDR in Sevastopol, Crimea
- Neanderthal genes found for first time in African populations
- Asteroid Pallas' "curious bright spot" and heavily impacted surface revealed in new study
- Decoding Latin binomials: What's in a name?
- Trump administration to propose doubling of funding for AI, quantum R&D
- 1km-wide asteroid headed this way at 57,000kmph in latest flyby
- SOTT Focus: Coronavirus Came From Meteor Which Hit China Last Year, Claims Scientist
- Best of the Web: Solar system processes control Earth's carbon cycle, geologists show Earth has entered an era of cooling
- Scientists discover virus with no recognizable genes
- Fungi that absorbs radiation has been growing all over Chernobyl plant
- Iran unveils new ballistic missile, satellite launch fails to reach orbit
- Cuba's rivers run clean after decades of sustainable farming
- New handheld device "prints" skin directly onto wounds
- First contact? Signals coming from space like clockwork, scientists don't know why
- Russian scientist: 'Of course we are not alone', we use the wrong tools to hunt for aliens
- According to 'direct atmospheric measurements,' CO2 levels were above 400 PPM in the 1940s...
- A new implant for blind people jacks directly into the brain
- State of The Climate Report 2020
- A new space race? US, China, Russia, and Europe all plan for moon bases
- New Comet C/2020 B3 (Rankin)
- Living giant trees store millennia of clues to historic climates and societies
- Dark Emulator: AI program created to predict Universe's structure, solve mysteries of dark matter and dark energy
- Snow pack in Shuswap, British Columbia reached 130% of normal by end of January
- 4 dead melon-headed whales wash up in Trinidad
- Man dies following attack by his own pit bull terrier in Plainfield, Illinois
- Heavy snowfall in Iran cuts off water and electricity for several areas
- Record-breaking cold spell grips eastern Turkey
- Extremely low pressure stops air traffic over northern Norway for first time ever
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Record food prices China, summer snow Australia and dragon clouds
- Storm Ciara latest: Six dead across Europe as hurricane-force winds sweep through the continent
- Huge snowfalls in the Rockies - up to 5 feet in 4 days
- India, Pakistan should brace for 'twin invasion' of locusts from Horn of Africa & Iran, UN warns
- Ultra-rare snow carpets Baghdad - only its second snowfall in a century
- Fresh snow reaches mid-level of Hawaii mountain
- Erupting Piton de la Fournaise volcano pours molten lava across Reunion island
- 5-year-old dies after family pit bull terrier attack in Oro Grande, California
- Lightning bolt kills 9 people in Mozambique
- Mother wrestles river otter after daughter, dog attacked inside home in South Lakeland, Florida
- Torrential rain triggers flooding, landslides in São Paulo, Brazil - month's worth of rain in 3 hours
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Supply chain disruptions will explain away food shortages
- Violent jet stream helps bring Boeing 747 across the North Atlantic in record time - less than 5 hours
- Storms and floods prompt emergency declarations in Washington and Oregon
- Meteorite hits factory compound in Alwar, Rajasthan, India: Reports of 20-feet deep crater
- Meteor fireball lights up Alberta sky
- Video shows meteor fireball exploding over Northern England
- Another breathtaking meteor fireball event, this time over Russia's Urals
- Spectacular meteor fireball over Southern California was small asteroid or comet fragment, NOT space debris re-entry
- Large meteor fireball explodes over Andalusia, Spain - Meteorites possible
- Meteor fireball caught on camera exploding over the sky of Lebanon
- Huge meteor fireball spotted in skies over Cornwall, UK
- Asteroid fireball explodes over the Great Lakes
- Blazing blue meteor turns night into day over Israel
- Meteor fireball spotted over Huron County, Ontario
- Mysterious fireball flies across sky before disappearing over Southampton, UK
- Meteor fireball filmed over East Anglia, UK
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Cyprus
- Did a meteorite start a fire and leave a small crater in Florida?
- Meteor fireball filmed over Sarasota, Florida
- Hurricanes, earthquakes and now a daytime meteor: Fireball blazes over Puerto Rico in broad daylight
- Meteor fireball illuminates night sky in Pozan, Poland
- 'Green flash' seen in Fort Collins, Colorado night sky likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball spotted over Ottawa - Gatineau, Canada
- Cure for All Viruses? Scientists discover holy grail which could lead to Universal Vaccine
- Indian authorities propose use of homeopathy to prevent coronavirus
- Best of the Web: Strung-out population: 70% of Americans' donated blood found to contain Xanax
- People are dying needlessly: Orthomolecular treatments for coronavirus
- Five therapeutic effects of honey in treating wounds and infections
- Sperm counts continue to drastically drop in Western men
- Federal dietary guidelines need to cut carbohydrates
- I had to start eating meat again for medical reasons, and now I'm questioning everything
- Chaga mushroom: This unusual tree fungus is a medicinal powerhouse
- How to make thieves oil and why you should be using it daily
- Electronic health records prioritize insurance billing over patients and doctors hate them
- Caffeine has been a boon for civilization, Michael Pollan says. But it has come at a cost
- South Dakota considers first state bill to outlaw all vaccine and medical mandates
- The importance of melatonin for optimal health
- Richard (Bud) Veech, the unknown scientist behind the ketogenic diet, dies at 84
- Best of the Web: Did Coronavirus outbreak originate in a lab? Novel sequence in 2019-nCoV Virus genome suggests man-made cause
- 'No effective therapeutics': WHO downplays reports of 'breakthrough' in battle against coronavirus
- Are mandatory antidepressants for children in the pipeline?
- Children's mental health is affected by sleep duration
- Boy, 11, dies of flu virus that attacked his heart despite getting the flu shot that NIH doctors say is a 'mismatch for kids'
- Would you stand up to an oppressive regime or would you conform? Here's the science
- The American life is killing you
- Babies are willing to give up food, showing altruism begins in infancy, study says
- The precise meaning of emotion words is different around the world
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Wake Up! Gurdjieff on Sleep, Knowledge and Politics
- Consciousness cannot have have evolved argues Dutch computer scientist and philosopher
- "Positive vibes only" is toxic: The danger of New Age spiritualism
- Want spiritual growth? Read more fiction
- Gratitude helps you cooperate. Does it also make you a sucker?
- Neural and social factors contribute to ethnic differences, study finds
- Text Mining Analysis Study gets up close with near-death experiences
- Humans are hardwired to dismiss facts that don't fit their worldview, no matter their political orientation
- New study claims near death phenomenon is a positive experience
- Today I learned that not everyone has an internal monologue and it has ruined my day
- Want to change your personality? It may not be easy to do alone
- Babies are aware of bilingualism from birth — if not before
- Splendid isolation: how I stopped time by sitting in a forest for 24 hours
- 5 things confident people don't do
- Early life adversity identified as top risk factor for mental disorders
- How much does our language determine behavior?
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Exorcists condemn Canadian children's book on summoning demons as seductive and dangerous
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' phenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- Winged being observed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
- 'Giant UFO' or drones over California town?
- Expedition Bigfoot' scours Oregon woods for signs of the mythical and elusive beast
- UFO hunter claims spike in sightings of 'snake-like objects' in US skies - speculation runs rampant
- Trump's power doubles after absorbing impeachment attack
- Wild weather has thousands of Brits set to either lose or gain a trampoline
- Iconic Statue of Liberty last seen walking back to France
- Airport employees don bear costume to scare loitering langur monkeys away from runways in India
- Southern Poverty Law Center adds itself to list of hate groups: 'An organization with a clear history of rank intolerance'
- Assad is destroying the last seedlings of democracy in Idlib!
- Surprise candidate Hiltasha Clintonov declared winner of Iowa caucuses
- Groundhog sees Jungian shadow, predicts everlasting winter of the soul
- Dems who ran sham impeachment hearings horrified at Republicans running sham impeachment trial
- Swing low, sweet irony: Brexiteers couldn't burn EU flag due to European fireproofing standards
- Sweet revenge: 'Redneck' farmers withhold ingredients needed to make avocado toast from coastal elites
- People believe the coronavirus and Corona beer are related, Google trends show
- Babylon Bee purchases competing satire site CNN in major deal!
- Twitter trolls UK Examiner over publishing fake new blue passport with Monty Python quote
- US Space Force logo may look like a Star Trek rip-off, or is it a Russian rip-off?
- Satirical 'historic landmark' plaque for Alan Dershowitz added to Epstein's former UES mansion
- Billionaires unveil statue of beloved friend Jeffrey Epstein at Davos
- Impeachment proceedings has Congress facing grueling 30-hour weeks
- American people may tamper with next election warns Schiff
- The elephant in the room!
Quote of the Day
Men fight for liberty and win it with hard knocks. Their children, brought up easy, let it slip away again, poor fools. And their grandchildren are once more slaves.
Recent Comments
I don't buy his shitty story. Glad to be a racist homophobe. Can I buy you a drink?
hmm, erdogan/turkey has now crossed eu, russia, us, and again russia. can't really see how this can possibly benefit turkey in the long run. does...
Well, the Syrians will also provide Turkey with a buffer against the YPG. Erdogan hasn't much to lose in that sense, apart from a land grab (which...
Huh. I thought that "public disclosure group" and "news organization" would've been synonyms. But I suppose that's just "in a civilized society."
All prosecutors and investigators should be jailed for bringing crimes to light!