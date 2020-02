© NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS/LANCE and GIBS/Worldview



Some natural wonders aren't as obvious as the Grand Canyon or Victoria Falls. A NASA satellite caught sight of a series of striking "cloud rosettes" over the Indian Ocean. It looks like an unseen hand turned cloud formations into a flower arrangement.NASA's Aqua satellite captured the breathtaking view on Jan. 29, and the space agency's Earth Observatory shared it as an image of the day on Friday . The clouds appeared off the western coast of Australia.The rosettes are actinoform clouds, which NASA described asThere's a good reason why you won't spot these lovely creations from the ground., so they're mysterious as well as beautiful.