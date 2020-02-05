© REUTERS/Senate TV/Handout via Reuters



Kentucky Senator Rand Paul made waves with both Republicans and Democrats when he named the whistleblower who originally accused US President Donald Trump of quid pro quo with Ukraine.Speaking on the Senate floor on Tuesday, Paul made it clear he was still upset over Chief Justice Roberts refusing to ask a question from him last week regarding the whistleblower whose report kicked off the current impeachment trial."The presiding officer declines to read the question as submitted," Roberts told Paul after reading the question to himself.Paul took his time speaking on Tuesday as his opportunity to finally ask his question,Paul stood next to a sign with the text of his question, which also named the whistleblower. Though Democrats have worked to protect the identity of the man,Despite the, the faux outrage was still in full display from Trump critics with Paul being labeled a "traitor" and even being accused of trying to get the whistleblower killed."This is just a malicious attempt to get someone killed, so that @RandPaul can combine his hatred of the intelligence community with a nice opportunity to suck up to Donald Trump," author Tom Nicholas tweeted.Katie Phang, a legal analyst for MSNBC, warned that Paul's "reckless" behavior "won't go unnoticed."Other veiled threats were sent Paul's way, including some recalling the infamous assault by Paul's neighbor, which led to the senator losing part of his lung.CNN legal analyst Jennifer Rodgers claimed Paul put the whistleblower "in danger."Paul was also accused of breaking the law and calls for his arrest were made.Ironically, in the heat of their excitement of going after Republicans,they were pretending so hard was still hidden.